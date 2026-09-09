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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesDrishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat Clarifies He Has Not Replaced Akshaye Khanna, Says ‘A Different Character Is Coming’

Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat Clarifies He Has Not Replaced Akshaye Khanna, Says ‘A Different Character Is Coming’

Drishyam: The Conclusion will be released in theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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  • Drishyam: The Conclusion releases October 2, 2026.

The trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion has finally been unveiled, raising excitement among fans of the thriller franchise. At the trailer launch event, Jaideep Ahlawat addressed speculation surrounding his role in the third instalment and clarified that he has not replaced Akshaye Khanna in the film.

Akshaye Khanna played IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, but he will not be returning for the third instalment. With Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast, there had been speculation that he would step into Khanna’s role. However, Jaideep has now put those rumours to rest.

Jaideep Ahlawat On Replacing Akshaye Khanna

Speaking at the trailer launch, Jaideep said that his character was never conceived as a replacement for Akshaye Khanna’s role. “No, absolutely not. When I heard the story, it was never that this character was coming in place of Akshaye, sir. One character’s journey comes to an end, and another character enters. It would not be right to connect this character with that one. It is going to be a different journey, with a completely new introduction,” Jaideep said.

The actor further explained that his character will have his own relationships with the central characters and the Salgaonkar family. He added that the role has been written specifically as a new addition to the story.

‘Character Has Been Beautifully Written’

Jaideep also spoke about the way his character has been developed in the film. He said that his role will establish new dynamics with Meera Deshmukh and the Salgaonkar family.

“A new relationship is going to be formed with Meera, the Deshmukh family and the Salgaonkar family. When the story was narrated to me, it was never presented as something that existed because of another character. Abhishek has written this character very beautifully,” he said.

Akshaye Khanna Played IG Tarun Ahlawat In Drishyam 2

In Drishyam 2, Akshaye Khanna portrayed IG Tarun Ahlawat, whose investigation brought fresh tension to Vijay Salgaonkar’s carefully constructed story. His performance received appreciation from audiences.

While Khanna will not be seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion, Jaideep Ahlawat’s entry has added another layer of intrigue to the much-awaited film.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in key roles. The film is directed by Vikas Pathak.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Jaideep Ahlawat's character described in Drishyam: The Conclusion?

Jaideep Ahlawat's character is a new addition, beautifully written, and will form new relationships with Meera, the Deshmukh family, and the Salgaonkar family.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Akshaye Khanna Jaideep Ahlawat Drishyam 3 Drishyam The Conclusion
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