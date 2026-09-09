Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam: The Conclusion releases October 2, 2026.

The trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion has finally been unveiled, raising excitement among fans of the thriller franchise. At the trailer launch event, Jaideep Ahlawat addressed speculation surrounding his role in the third instalment and clarified that he has not replaced Akshaye Khanna in the film.

Akshaye Khanna played IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, but he will not be returning for the third instalment. With Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast, there had been speculation that he would step into Khanna’s role. However, Jaideep has now put those rumours to rest.

Jaideep Ahlawat On Replacing Akshaye Khanna

Speaking at the trailer launch, Jaideep said that his character was never conceived as a replacement for Akshaye Khanna’s role. “No, absolutely not. When I heard the story, it was never that this character was coming in place of Akshaye, sir. One character’s journey comes to an end, and another character enters. It would not be right to connect this character with that one. It is going to be a different journey, with a completely new introduction,” Jaideep said.

The actor further explained that his character will have his own relationships with the central characters and the Salgaonkar family. He added that the role has been written specifically as a new addition to the story.

‘Character Has Been Beautifully Written’

Jaideep also spoke about the way his character has been developed in the film. He said that his role will establish new dynamics with Meera Deshmukh and the Salgaonkar family.

“A new relationship is going to be formed with Meera, the Deshmukh family and the Salgaonkar family. When the story was narrated to me, it was never presented as something that existed because of another character. Abhishek has written this character very beautifully,” he said.

Akshaye Khanna Played IG Tarun Ahlawat In Drishyam 2

In Drishyam 2, Akshaye Khanna portrayed IG Tarun Ahlawat, whose investigation brought fresh tension to Vijay Salgaonkar’s carefully constructed story. His performance received appreciation from audiences.

While Khanna will not be seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion, Jaideep Ahlawat’s entry has added another layer of intrigue to the much-awaited film.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in key roles. The film is directed by Vikas Pathak.