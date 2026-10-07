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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Drishyam: The Conclusion: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore, Sets 6 New Records

'Drishyam: The Conclusion: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore, Sets 6 New Records

'Drishyam 3' has created six major box-office records in just four days, including Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener and highest first Monday collection, while nearing the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film amassed Rs 197.50 crore in four days, setting records.

Ajay Devgn’s 'Drishyam 3', officially titled 'Drishyam: The Conclusion', has created a storm at the box office. After a massive opening, the film delivered a strong opening weekend and passed the crucial first Monday test. Within just four days of its release, the film has set several new records for Ajay Devgn and the 'Drishyam' franchise.

Ajay Devgn’s Biggest Opening Film

Drishyam 3 opened with an India net collection of Rs 62 crore, making it the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn’s career. The film surpassed the opening record of Singham Again, which had collected around Rs 43.5 crore on its opening day. Ajay Devgn’s other major openers include Singham Returns with Rs 32.1 crore, Golmaal Again with Rs 30.15 crore and Raid 2 with Rs 19.25 crore. The film has also registered the biggest opening in the Hindi Drishyam franchise.

Second-Biggest Bollywood Opener Of 2026

Drishyam 3 has also emerged as the second-biggest Bollywood opener of 2026. The film earned Rs 95.10 crore worldwide on its opening day, including Rs 62 crore net in India. The top spot is held by Dhurandhar 2, which reportedly earned Rs 226.6 crore worldwide on its opening day, including Rs 145.55 crore in India.

Biggest Opening For A Suspense Thriller

The Ajay Devgn starrer also recorded the biggest opening for a suspense-thriller film. With Rs 62 crore on its opening day, Drishyam 3 comfortably surpassed the opening-day collections of Drishyam 2 at Rs 15.38 crore, Raid 2 at Rs 18.25 crore and Drishyam at Rs 5.85 crore.

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Second-Biggest Opening Weekend Of 2026

Drishyam 3 has registered the second-biggest opening weekend collection of 2026. The film earned Rs 176.50 crore during its opening weekend. It stands behind Dhurandhar, which reportedly collected Rs 466 crore during its four-day extended opening weekend. The film has also become the biggest opening weekend grosser of Ajay Devgn’s career and the biggest opening weekend film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise.

One Of 2026’s Biggest Films In Just Four Days

After earning Rs 197.50 crore in four days, Drishyam 3 has entered the list of the biggest Hindi films of 2026. The film has surpassed the four-day collections of Dhamaal 4 at Rs 177.92 crore, Awarapan 2 at Rs 156.12 crore, Toxic at Rs 143.92 crore and Welcome To The Jungle at Rs 137.93 crore.

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Ajay Devgn’s Biggest First Monday Collection

Drishyam 3 has also given Ajay Devgn his biggest first Monday collection. The film earned Rs 21 crore on its first Monday, surpassing Singham Again, which had collected Rs 18 crore on its first Monday. With this, Drishyam 3 has set a new first-Monday record for the actor. With Rs 197.50 crore in India after four days, the film is now just Rs 2.50 crore away from crossing the Rs 200 crore mark.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Drishyam 3 set a record for Ajay Devgn on its first Monday?

Yes, Drishyam 3 recorded Ajay Devgn's biggest first Monday collection, earning Rs 21 crore. It surpassed the previous record held by Singham Again.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Drishyam 3 Drishyam The Conclusion
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