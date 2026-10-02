Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajay Devgn confirmed Hindi version has completely new script.

Drishyam: The Conclusion has reached theatres, bringing Vijay Salgaonkar’s story to its final chapter. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast in a key role. Soon after the October 2 release, viewers began sharing their reactions on X, with the film’s interval, tense sequences, performances, and camerawork emerging as major talking points. Several users praised the face-off between Devgn and Ahlawat, while others discussed the film’s twists and climax. The Hindi version has also drawn attention for taking a different narrative route from the Malayalam Drishyam 3, which released earlier this year in May 2026.

Drishyam 3 Twitter Reactions

Early reactions to Drishyam The Conclusion have largely focused on the tension between Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat’s character. Viewers have also mentioned the interval sequence, performances, and technical aspects of the film. One X user praised the central confrontation, writing, “Brilliant confrontation between Jaideep Ahlawat & Ajay Devgan.”

Another viewer reacted to the interval and Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance, saying, “#Drishyam3 INTERVAL and WHAT A TENSION BUILD-UP Jaideep Ahlawat has created absolute BAWAL, and that face-off with Ajay Devgn is just Tbh, interval came way too early. Pata hi nahi chala kab aa gaya! Brilliant 1st half.”

#DrishyamTheConclusion Review: GRIPPING

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ /5



Bhai log.. I have completed #Drishyam3.. watched it on the FDFS in a theatre running at nearly 90% occupancy. And this film is completely engaging. It never lets your attention drift for even a moment.



It makes you… pic.twitter.com/O0PtTWnDbc — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) October 2, 2026

The film’s visual treatment also caught attention. One viewer wrote, “Just stepped out for the interval of #Drishyam3. The camera work alone is doing half the storytelling—the framing, the close-ups, and the sheer tension in every frame are unreal. Vijay Salgaonkar is at it again, and the second half is going to be absolute chaos. Cannot wait.”

#DrishyamTheConclusion ~ Drishyam3 is a proper sequel with a perfect ending. Thrilling throughout with good twists. Its 2x times better than that below average Malayalam version. New addition Jaideep Ahlawat shines, rest of the cast also good. (3.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/ddlC38YVgr — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) October 2, 2026

Akshaye Khanna’s absence from the third film was also brought up by viewers. One X user wrote, “Akshaye Khanna might have made several mistakes in his career. But leaving #Drishyam3 for whatever reasons is perhaps the BIGGEST MISTAKE. What a role it was! Jaideep Ahlawat nailed it, though.”

Akshay Khanna pakad apna ganna aur baith ja ghr pe 🙎🔥🔥



Kyunki hamare pass Jaideep hai 🤞#Drishyam3 review 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jvd7tNIIHV — NarADian (@NarADianjo) October 2, 2026

Another viewer focused on Vijay Salgaonkar’s predicament, writing, “I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar so helpless and angry at the same time; the tension they are creating in each scene, I just can't explain it's getting better and better with every minute.”

From a simple story that started with one family trying to hide a crime… to a franchise that has now reached its third chapter and is creating havoc at the box office.! 🔥



This is not just a film series — this is the legacy of Drishyam. 🧠🔥#Drishyam3 #AjayDevgan pic.twitter.com/rqWvGjATMH — Akshay🌿 (@AkshayK66719595) October 2, 2026

A longer review highlighted the screenplay, performances, and climax. The viewer wrote, “Sets up a new angle in the case well and very consistently builds the tension. You are more intrigued with every passing minute, and that's a win. The pre-interval scene is powerful, beautifully written and executed. #AjayDevgn and #JaideepAhlawat know the strengths of their characters, and they use them to the fullest while never misstepping the boundaries. Kamlesh Sawant as Gaitonde is in his element and also in love with Jaideep Ahlawat. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and the rest are also sincere. Really engaging 2nd half and a satisfying climax which can be slightly predictable if u watch the film and every action, every expression very closely, but mostly unpredictable and well executed. Vijay Salgaonkar could have been saved by only God this time, or if he revealed himself as God... Does that happen? Go watch the film and know!”

#Drishyam3 — ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5



One Word Review: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R! 🔥



Gripping writing, insane tension and a terrific #AjayDevgn. Jaideep Ahlawat adds another level of intensity, while the climax truly WORTH IT. 🛐



Drishyam3 >>> Drishyam 1 ,2 + M•L verpic.twitter.com/NaJxxbawKP — KING 👑 (@VikramPraj39672) October 2, 2026

Another X user called the film a significant chapter for the franchise, writing, “Drishyam 3: The Conclusion proves why this franchise has become a phenomenon. Bollywood is back with a bang, and this time the Hindi version takes a different route from the Malayalam Drishyam 3, and for me, it works even better. The tension, twists, and Vijay Salgaonkar’s mind games make this one hell of a conclusion! Film of the year? Thriller of the year? Vijay Salgaonkar has definitely entered GOAT territory! "

#Drishyam3: The Conclusion — Review 🎬🍿



October 2nd and Vijay Salgaonkar have an unbreakable bond, and this final chapter delivers a gripping ride!



What works:



Ajay Devgn is in absolute top form, relying on quiet restraint, razor-sharp focus, and that trademark calm under… pic.twitter.com/dxq5CUdGLk — Abhi (@abhim3010) October 2, 2026

Fans Discuss Drishyam 3’s Different Story

Some viewers also compared the Hindi film with the Malayalam Drishyam 3, particularly after the release of the latter in May 2026. One X user wrote, “Ajay Devgn’s #DrishyamTheConclusion FIRST HALF. Mohanlal’s #Drishyam3 FULL MOVIE. The REAL HERO till the interval is Jaideep Ahlawat. WHAT. AN. ACT. FREAKING CRAZY. And MAN, is he doing INSANE stuff! The aggression, intensity, and screen presence are just NEXT LEVEL. Honestly, Akshaye Khanna COULD NOT have pulled this off! And guess what? WE SAID THIS ON 9.9.26 (sic),”

Another user praised the climax, writing, “The CLIMAX TWIST of Drishyam 3 is BETTER than Drishyam 1 and 2. The Setup and Tense Moments are better than both the movies combined. Watch it to believe it (sic).”

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A third viewer praised the cast, screenplay, and direction, writing, “#Drishyam3Ajay Devgn is too good when it comes to intense roles. Jaideep Ahlawat is the perfect second lead. The screenplay is razor-sharp. The writing is masterful. The direction is great. This was the perfect way to conclude the series. What a ride! (sic).”

Akshaye Khanna’s absence was mentioned again by another viewer, who wrote, “Akshaye Khanna might have made several mistakes in his career. But leaving #Drishyam3 for whatever reason is perhaps the BIGGEST MISTAKE. What a role it was! Jaideep Ahlawat nailed it, though.”

The reactions come as Ajay Devgn has maintained that the Hindi Drishyam 3 is not simply a remake of the Malayalam film’s storyline.

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Ajay Devgn On The Hindi Drishyam 3

Speaking at FICCI Frames, Ajay Devgn explained that the Hindi film follows a separate script and was developed specifically as the conclusion to Vijay Salgaonkar’s story.

“The original one, they did not have Akshay Khanna's character as such, but 3 is a completely new script. They are two very different films. The way Abhishek and the writers have worked so hard on the script for the past maybe two years that it really, really gives you a high. The way it has shaped up the scripting and the way Abhishek has made the film, I think it has come out fabulous. That’s when we decided that it should be the conclusion.”

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the cast.

The film is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak has directed the film and co-written the screenplay with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film.

As audiences continue to share their first reactions, the performances, Vijay Salgaonkar’s latest predicament, and the film’s final twists remain among the main points of discussion online.