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HomeEntertainmentMoviesMohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Teaser OUT; Georgekutty Faces The Ghosts Of His Past

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Teaser OUT; Georgekutty Faces The Ghosts Of His Past

'Drishyam 3', directed by Jeethu Joseph, will release in theatres worldwide on May 21. 

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Drishyam 3 teaser released, Georgekutty fears being watched.
  • Mohanlal's character reflects on protecting his family.
  • Filming began September 2025; worldwide release May 21.
  • Series known for gripping story, remade in multiple languages.

The much-awaited teaser of 'Drishyam 3' has been finally unveiled, teasing audiences with a darker narrative as Mohanlal's Georgekutty delves into his past choices amid fears of being watched.

The 1-minute-50-second teaser opens with Mohanlal's voiceover as he speaks about leading a simple life with his family, when 'an unwanted guest invaded the family, with the power to destroy them."

As the teaser unfolds, Georgekutty reflects on the challenges of his life and admits to his actions to protect his family.

With an underlying fear of being watched, the teaser shifts to suggest larger plans unfolding. It also shows glimpses of Georgekutty's family members, including his wife and daughters.

Earlier on Monday, actor Mohanlal took to his X account to share the teaser release date. Along with the announcement, a new poster was also unveiled.

The poster shows his popular character Georgekutty holding farming tools, adding to the mystery around the film.

The shooting of the film began in September 2025. At the time, the makers shared pictures from a traditional pooja ceremony held before filming started. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal were present at the launch event.

In the pictures, Mohanlal was seen holding the clapperboard before joining the cast and crew for the rituals.

The Drishyam series follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films received huge praise for their gripping story and unexpected twists. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021. The success of Drishyam also led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'Drishyam 3' will release in theatres worldwide on May 21. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will 'Drishyam 3' be released?

'Drishyam 3' is set to release in theaters worldwide on May 21.

What is the premise of 'Drishyam 3' based on the teaser?

The teaser suggests a darker narrative where Georgekutty confronts his past choices while living in fear of being watched.

When did the shooting for 'Drishyam 3' begin?

The shooting for 'Drishyam 3' commenced in September 2025.

What is the general story of the Drishyam series?

The series follows Georgekutty and his family who become suspects after a police officer's son goes missing. The films are known for their gripping plots and twists.

Published at : 29 Apr 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Drishyam Mohanlal Drishyam 3
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