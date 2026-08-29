Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajay Devgn unveiled new 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' poster.

Film releases October 2, concluding Vijay Salgaonkar's story.

Producers consider continuing 'Drishyam' franchise with new characters.

Ajay Devgn has released a new poster for Drishyam: The Conclusion. The poster has raised anticipation for the third and final chapter of the popular thriller franchise. The film, scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, brings back Vijay Salgaonkar as he faces fresh challenges while protecting the family he has fought so hard to keep safe.

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Ajay Devgn Shares New 'Drishyam 3' Poster

The newly released poster uses striking blue-and-red lighting and puts Devgn’s Vijay front and centre. Alongside the image, the actor shared a statement that reflects the character’s unwavering determination to protect his loved ones: “Sahi ya galat, jo bhi ho..main apni family ke liye kisi bhi hadh tak ja sakta hoon.”

Devgn also posted the release announcement on social media, writing, "Sahi ya galat, jo bhi ho..main apni family ke liye kisi bhi hadh tak ja sakta hoon. #DrishyamTheConclusion in cinemas 2nd October. "

Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Could Be Coming To An End

Drishyam: The Conclusion is expected to bring the long-running conflict surrounding Vijay and his family to a close, completing the storyline across three films.

However, that may not necessarily mean the end of the Drishyam franchise. According to a Mid-Day report, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and director Abhishek Pathak are already discussing possible ideas for what could come next.

The reported plan isn't to continue Vijay Salgaonkar’s existing family storyline. Instead, the makers are said to be considering a fresh narrative with a different set of characters.

The report stated, “Kumar Mangat and Abhishek have decided that with Drishyam 3, Vijay Salgaonkar and his family’s years-long story of the accidental murder and its cover-up will end. But they also have the Drishyam title registered. Everything is at a speculative stage, but they are discussing that the franchise name may be carried forward with Vijay Salgaonkar. However, it will be a different character set in a new world. The story and remaining characters too will be new.”

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Drishyam 3 Cast And Release Date

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in leading roles. The ensemble cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Ishita Dutt.

The third instalment began filming in Goa in December and continues the story established by the first two films. The Hindi franchise is based on the Malayalam film Drishyam, which has also been remade in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.