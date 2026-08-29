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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAjay Devgn Releases New Poster For 'Drishyam 3'; Vijay Salgaonkar's Story May Be Nearing Its Conclusion

Ajay Devgn Releases New Poster For 'Drishyam 3'; Vijay Salgaonkar's Story May Be Nearing Its Conclusion

Ajay Devgn dropped a new Drishyam 3 poster ahead of its October 2 release. The film is expected to conclude Vijay Salgaonkar’s story.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajay Devgn unveiled new 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' poster.
  • Film releases October 2, concluding Vijay Salgaonkar's story.
  • Producers consider continuing 'Drishyam' franchise with new characters.

Ajay Devgn has released a new poster for Drishyam: The Conclusion. The poster has raised anticipation for the third and final chapter of the popular thriller franchise. The film, scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, brings back Vijay Salgaonkar as he faces fresh challenges while protecting the family he has fought so hard to keep safe.

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Ajay Devgn Shares New 'Drishyam 3' Poster

The newly released poster uses striking blue-and-red lighting and puts Devgn’s Vijay front and centre. Alongside the image, the actor shared a statement that reflects the character’s unwavering determination to protect his loved ones: “Sahi ya galat, jo bhi ho..main apni family ke liye kisi bhi hadh tak ja sakta hoon.”

Devgn also posted the release announcement on social media, writing, "Sahi ya galat, jo bhi ho..main apni family ke liye kisi bhi hadh tak ja sakta hoon. #DrishyamTheConclusion in cinemas 2nd October. "

Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Could Be Coming To An End

Drishyam: The Conclusion is expected to bring the long-running conflict surrounding Vijay and his family to a close, completing the storyline across three films.

However, that may not necessarily mean the end of the Drishyam franchise. According to a Mid-Day report, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and director Abhishek Pathak are already discussing possible ideas for what could come next.

The reported plan isn't to continue Vijay Salgaonkar’s existing family storyline. Instead, the makers are said to be considering a fresh narrative with a different set of characters.

The report stated, “Kumar Mangat and Abhishek have decided that with Drishyam 3, Vijay Salgaonkar and his family’s years-long story of the accidental murder and its cover-up will end. But they also have the Drishyam title registered. Everything is at a speculative stage, but they are discussing that the franchise name may be carried forward with Vijay Salgaonkar. However, it will be a different character set in a new world. The story and remaining characters too will be new.”

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Drishyam 3 Cast And Release Date

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in leading roles. The ensemble cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Ishita Dutt.

The third instalment began filming in Goa in December and continues the story established by the first two films. The Hindi franchise is based on the Malayalam film Drishyam, which has also been remade in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' scheduled for release?

The film 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' is set to be released in cinemas on October 2. It marks the third and final chapter of the popular thriller franchise.

What is the main plot focus of 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'?

The film brings back Vijay Salgaonkar as he faces fresh challenges while protecting his family. It is expected to conclude his long-running conflict and storyline.

Who are the lead actors in 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'?

Ajay Devgn and Tabu star in leading roles. The ensemble cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutt.

Will 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' be the final film in the Drishyam franchise?

While Vijay Salgaonkar's story will end, the producers are discussing continuing the Drishyam franchise with a fresh narrative and a new set of characters.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Drishyam 3 Vijay Salgaonkar Drishyam 3 Release Date Drishyam The Conclusion Drishyam 3 New Poster
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