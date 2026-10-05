Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' Mints Rs 61 Cr On Sunday; Beats Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 demonstrated strong box office performance since release.

Sunday's ₹61 crore collection placed film fourth nationally.

Film’s total net collection reached ₹176.50 crore.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is continuing its strong run at the Indian box office, delivering bigger-than-expected numbers for a crime thriller. Fuelled by strong buzz and positive word of mouth, the film has maintained its momentum since release. After two impressive days, the Abhishek Pathak directorial saw another big collection on Sunday.

'Drishyam 3' Sunday Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 has emerged as a major box-office success over its opening weekend. The film, which marks the final chapter of the popular Drishyam franchise, has also benefited from considerable excitement among fans eager to see how the story concludes.

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The Ajay Devgn-led film opened strongly, collecting Rs 62 crore on its first day. Although its earnings dipped slightly on Saturday, it still managed to bring in Rs 53.50 crore.

According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 61 crore on its third day, Sunday. With this, the film's total net collection in India after three days stands at Rs 176.50 crore.

'Drishyam 3' Enters Top 5 For Highest First Sunday Collection

The film's Rs 61 crore Sunday haul has also pushed it into the list of Bollywood's biggest first-Sunday earners.

With this collection, Drishyam 3 has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and moved into fourth place. Its Sunday figure has also pushed Stree 2, which earned Rs 58.2 crore on its first Sunday, out of the top five.

Bollywood's Top 5 Highest First Sunday Collections

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 121 crore

Jawan: Rs 80.1 crore

Animal: Rs 70.69 crore

Drishyam 3: Rs 61 crore

Pathaan: Rs 60.75 crore

Stree 2 follows with a first-Sunday collection of Rs 58.2 crore.

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'Drishyam 3' Star Cast

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in key roles.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are also part of the film and play important characters in the crime thriller.