Drishyam 3 has achieved a total net collection of Rs 176.50 crore in India after its first three days. The film is experiencing a strong run at the box office, exceeding initial expectations.
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' Mints Rs 61 Cr On Sunday; Beats Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film earned Rs 61 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day India net collection to Rs 176.50 crore.
- Drishyam 3 demonstrated strong box office performance since release.
- Sunday's ₹61 crore collection placed film fourth nationally.
- Film’s total net collection reached ₹176.50 crore.
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is continuing its strong run at the Indian box office, delivering bigger-than-expected numbers for a crime thriller. Fuelled by strong buzz and positive word of mouth, the film has maintained its momentum since release. After two impressive days, the Abhishek Pathak directorial saw another big collection on Sunday.
'Drishyam 3' Sunday Box Office Collection
Drishyam 3 has emerged as a major box-office success over its opening weekend. The film, which marks the final chapter of the popular Drishyam franchise, has also benefited from considerable excitement among fans eager to see how the story concludes.
ALSO READ: 'Hanuman Ansh' Director Urges Devotees To Check Conditions As Kainchi Dham Sees Huge Rush
The Ajay Devgn-led film opened strongly, collecting Rs 62 crore on its first day. Although its earnings dipped slightly on Saturday, it still managed to bring in Rs 53.50 crore.
According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 61 crore on its third day, Sunday. With this, the film's total net collection in India after three days stands at Rs 176.50 crore.
'Drishyam 3' Enters Top 5 For Highest First Sunday Collection
The film's Rs 61 crore Sunday haul has also pushed it into the list of Bollywood's biggest first-Sunday earners.
With this collection, Drishyam 3 has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and moved into fourth place. Its Sunday figure has also pushed Stree 2, which earned Rs 58.2 crore on its first Sunday, out of the top five.
Bollywood's Top 5 Highest First Sunday Collections
Dhurandhar 2: Rs 121 crore
Jawan: Rs 80.1 crore
Animal: Rs 70.69 crore
Drishyam 3: Rs 61 crore
Pathaan: Rs 60.75 crore
Stree 2 follows with a first-Sunday collection of Rs 58.2 crore.
ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To AI-Morphed 'Chuttamalle' Video, Calls It 'Deeply Violating'
'Drishyam 3' Star Cast
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in key roles.
Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are also part of the film and play important characters in the crime thriller.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the total box office collection of Drishyam 3 after three days?
How did Drishyam 3 perform on its first Sunday at the box office?
Drishyam 3 collected Rs 61 crore on its first Sunday, placing it fourth among Bollywood's highest first-Sunday earners. This collection allowed it to overtake Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
Who are the main cast members of Drishyam 3?
Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The film also features Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj in key characters.
Who is the director of Drishyam 3?
Drishyam 3 is an Abhishek Pathak directorial. The film has been fueled by strong buzz and positive word of mouth since its release, maintaining significant momentum.