‘Drishyam 3’ Becomes Second Biggest Opener After 'Dhurandhar 2', Breaks Records Of THESE Films

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom It became Ajay Devgn's biggest opening day performer.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion has made a strong start at the box office. The crime thriller, which was released in theatres on October 2, has opened amid considerable anticipation, with the popularity of the franchise contributing to strong audience interest. According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 had collected Rs 40.54 crore by 6 PM on its opening day. The film recorded around 54 per cent occupancy during the day and had received 10,548 shows by that point. With several shows still left for the day, the film was expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 1.

‘Drishyam 3’ Day 1 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 had collected Rs 40.54 crore by 6 PM on October 2, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's opening-day performance has been driven by the franchise's established audience base and strong advance bookings. Sacnilk's final pre-release advance-booking data showed Rs 27.92 crore in gross bookings excluding blocked seats, with 7.73 lakh tickets sold across 16,125 shows for Day 1.

The opening-day collection figures cited in the report are:

Day 1: Rs 40.54 crore till 6 PM

Occupancy: 54 per cent

Shows: 10,548

‘Drishyam 3’ Becomes 2026’s Second Biggest Opener

Based on the opening-day figures cited in the report, Drishyam 3 has moved into the second position among the biggest Hindi openers of 2026, behind Dhurandhar 2. Its reported Day 1 figure has put it ahead of titles including Border 2, Mirzapur The Movie and Awarapan 2.

The reported top opening-day figures are:

Dhurandhar 2 – Rs 145 crore Drishyam 3 – Rs 40.54 crore Border 2 – Rs 32.1 crore Mirzapur The Movie – Rs 28.11 crore Awarapan 2 – Rs 23.4 crore Welcome To The Jungle – Rs 19.4 crore Bhooth Bangla – Rs 18.31 crore Dhamaal 4 – Rs 15.5 crore Cocktail 2 – Rs 14.1 crore Alpha – Rs 9.25 crore

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‘Drishyam 3’ Advance Booking Report

Drishyam 3 had generated substantial interest even before its theatrical release. Sacnilk's final Day 1 advance-booking tracker recorded Rs 31.65 crore in gross bookings, or Rs 27.92 crore excluding blocked seats. The film sold 8.82 lakh advance tickets, including blocked seats, across 16,125 shows. Excluding blocked seats, the ticket count stood at 7.73 lakh. The advance sales provided an early indication of the audience interest surrounding the third instalment of the franchise. The film's overall advance bookings across the days on sale had also reached Rs 65 crore gross by the afternoon of October 2, according to Sacnilk.

‘Drishyam 3’ In Ajay Devgn’s Box Office Record

The opening has also added another strong performer to Ajay Devgn's box-office record. The original report compares Drishyam 3 with several of the actor's major opening-day performers.

Ajay Devgn's reported top opening-day performers include:

Singham Again – Rs 43.7 crore

Drishyam 3 – Rs 40.54 crore till 6 PM

Singham Returns – Rs 32.09 crore

Golmaal Again – Rs 30.14 crore

Raid 2 – Rs 19.71 crore

Total Dhamaal – Rs 16.5 crore

Dhamaal 4 – Rs 15.5 crore

Drishyam 2 – Rs 15.38 crore

Shaitaan 2 – Rs 15.21 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – Rs 15.1 crore

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‘Drishyam 3’ Cast And Story

Drishyam 3 is the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise, with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar. Shriya Saran also reprises her role, while Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are part of the cast. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the cast in a key role, adding another prominent name to the franchise. The earlier films, Drishyam and Drishyam 2, established Vijay Salgaonkar's story as one of the prominent crime-thriller franchises in Hindi cinema, creating considerable anticipation around the third instalment.

‘Drishyam 3’ Box Office: What’s Next?

With its reported opening-day performance, Drishyam 3 has started its theatrical run on a strong note. The film's collections over the extended Gandhi Jayanti weekend will provide a clearer picture of its box-office trajectory. Sacnilk's advance-booking data showed continued ticket sales for the following days, with Day 2 and Day 3 also recording substantial pre-sales as of October 2.