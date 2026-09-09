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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesDrishyam 3: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Film Vijay Salgaonkar Showed His Family

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Film Vijay Salgaonkar Showed His Family

The Mystery Film Vijay Salgaonkar Showed His Family Was Finally Revealed

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
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  • Film releases October 2, 2026, featuring its main cast.

The wait for Drishyam: The Conclusion is getting more intriguing with every new reveal. The trailer of the Ajay Devgn-starrer was launched on Wednesday, September 9, and the event saw the cast addressing several questions about the much-awaited third instalment. One question, however, had fans and the media guessing for quite some time: which film did Vijay Salgaonkar watch with his family in Drishyam?

Vijay Salgaonkar Watched THIS Film With Family

After being asked repeatedly and with enough guesses being made at the event, Ajay Devgn finally revealed the answer. His character, Vijay Salgaonkar, had shown his family the film Murder Ki Jaan Khatre Mein.

ALSO READ| Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat Clarifies He Has Not Replaced Akshaye Khanna, Says ‘A Different Character Is Coming’

Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar

Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, which promises to take the story forward after the events of Drishyam 2. The trailer has already generated considerable curiosity, with the Salgaonkar family once again finding itself under pressure.

The film also introduces Jaideep Ahlawat, whose character has already become a talking point. At the trailer launch, Jaideep clarified that he has not replaced Akshaye Khanna. Khanna played IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, while Jaideep said that the third film features a completely new character with a different journey.

“When I heard the story, it was never that this character was coming in place of Akshaye, sir. One character’s journey comes to an end, and another character enters,” Jaideep said at the event.

ALSO READ| Budget Traveller | 7 Monsoon Destinations In India To Explore In September Under Rs 10,000

Drishyam: The Conclusion also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Jaideep Ahlawat replacing Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam: The Conclusion?

No, Jaideep Ahlawat clarified he is not replacing Akshaye Khanna. He plays a new character with a different journey, as one character's story ends and another begins.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
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Ajay Devgn Drishyam 3
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