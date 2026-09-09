Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Film Vijay Salgaonkar Showed His Family

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film releases October 2, 2026, featuring its main cast.

The wait for Drishyam: The Conclusion is getting more intriguing with every new reveal. The trailer of the Ajay Devgn-starrer was launched on Wednesday, September 9, and the event saw the cast addressing several questions about the much-awaited third instalment. One question, however, had fans and the media guessing for quite some time: which film did Vijay Salgaonkar watch with his family in Drishyam?

Vijay Salgaonkar Watched THIS Film With Family

After being asked repeatedly and with enough guesses being made at the event, Ajay Devgn finally revealed the answer. His character, Vijay Salgaonkar, had shown his family the film Murder Ki Jaan Khatre Mein.

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Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar

Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, which promises to take the story forward after the events of Drishyam 2. The trailer has already generated considerable curiosity, with the Salgaonkar family once again finding itself under pressure.

The film also introduces Jaideep Ahlawat, whose character has already become a talking point. At the trailer launch, Jaideep clarified that he has not replaced Akshaye Khanna. Khanna played IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, while Jaideep said that the third film features a completely new character with a different journey.

“When I heard the story, it was never that this character was coming in place of Akshaye, sir. One character’s journey comes to an end, and another character enters,” Jaideep said at the event.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.