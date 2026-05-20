Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dragon teaser released pre-birthday for Jr NTR, confirming title.

Fans praise Jr NTR's intense look and Prashanth Neel's direction.

Teaser hints at Jr NTR as assassin, Anil Kapoor as narcotics chief.

Film, a multilingual, releases June 11, 2027, with ensemble cast.

The teaser of Dragon, featuring Jr NTR in the lead role, dropped on the night of May 19 as a pre-birthday surprise for the actor, who turned 42 on May 20. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the glimpse officially confirmed the film's title after months of being referred to simply as NTRNeel. Within hours of its release, the teaser had taken over social media, with fans flooding the Internet with reactions praising both the actor and the director.

What Dragon Teaser Reveals

The glimpse introduces Jr NTR as Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company, a morally complex character with grey shades. Anil Kapoor appears as Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of India's Narcotics Bureau, setting up what promises to be a high-stakes face-off. The teaser also hints at a larger conflict between the Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Trading Company, with the story drawing from the Opium War as its backdrop.

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Fan Reactions For Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel Combo

Viewers were quick to react to Jr NTR's look and performance in the teaser. Many praised his screen presence, dialogue delivery and physical transformation for the role. The combination of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel drew particular attention, with several fans calling it "insane".

One fan wrote on social media, "NTR + Prashanth Neel is not a movie… it’s a public warning. That Dragon glimpse felt like mass destruction Box office records already writing their resignation letters."

Another said, "MY DEVIL WAS BORN NTR DRAGON…"

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Not all responses were entirely positive, however. One user commented, “First one minute everything is fully AI-generated. Worst to the core. Second flop for Neel."

Still, many others appreciated the technical quality of the teaser. A fan noted, "Dragon glimpse was great. Technically one of the finest things ever. Those night shots have terrific lighting and colour grading. The sensational world builder Neel cooked.”

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All About Dragon

Dragon is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel, widely known for the KGF film series. The multilingual film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The cast also includes Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar and Guru Somasundaram in key roles.