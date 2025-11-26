Director Aditya Dhar Denies Ranveer Singh’s Character Is Inspired By Major Mohit Sharma

The trailer of Dhurandhar has taken the internet by storm, sparking intense curiosity about the real-life inspirations behind the film. With the makers describing it as “inspired by actual events,” social media users quickly began drawing parallels between Ranveer Singh’s character and real-life national hero Major Mohit Sharma, the celebrated officer who went undercover as Iftikhar Bhatt to infiltrate Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s. However, director Aditya Dhar has now stepped forward to put an end to the speculation.

Aditya Dhar Issues Official Clarification

Addressing the claims head-on, Aditya Dhar responded to a user on X who tagged him and questioned whether the film is based on Major Mohit Sharma’s life. Dhar issued an unequivocal clarification, writing:

“Hi, sir — our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us.”

His statement effectively dispels rumours that Dhurandhar is a covert biographical portrayal and reinforces the filmmaker’s respect for the late officer’s memory.

Why Major Mohit Sharma’s Name Surfaced

The speculation emerged largely because Major Mohit Sharma is one of the most compelling and courageous figures in Indian military history. Operating undercover as Iftikhar Bhatt, he successfully infiltrated a terror organisation, demonstrating extraordinary bravery and intelligence. His real-life mission has long been perceived as story-worthy, leading audiences to draw connections whenever films explore similar themes of covert operations or infiltration.

Major Mohit Sharma’s Legacy

Major Mohit Sharma was posthumously honoured with the Ashoka Chakra—India’s highest peacetime military award—for his supreme act of valour. He laid down his life in 2009 during an encounter with terrorists in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir. His courage, service, and sacrifice continue to inspire countless Indians, which is why any perceived cinematic connection immediately garners attention.