Diljit Dosanjh’s Fierce First Look In Border 2 Out, Actor Turns Air Force Officer

Diljit Dosanjh’s intense first look from Border 2 shows him as a battle-ready Air Force officer amid a fierce war zone. The makers also teased his swagger-filled uniformed entry.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actor Diljit Dosanjh will soon be a part of Anurag Singh's forthcoming war drama "Border 2". Adding to the excitement for the already hyped sequel, the makers have unveiled the intense first look of the Punjabi sensation on social media.

The first look poster shows Diljit as an air force officer in "Border 2".

Sitting in his aircraft, he is seen in the middle of a war-like situation, with enemies attacking him from all sides.

With bloodied hands and face, Diljit has an intense expression on his face.

Sharing Diljit's fierce look from his next, the makers penned, "Iss Desh ke Aasmaan Mein Guru ke Baaz Pehra dete hain 🇮🇳 #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026. (sic)".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Diljit also uploaded a clip on social media, where he can be seen walking in full swagger, wearing an Air Force uniform. The tune from the 'Sandese Aate Hain" track from "Border" is also playing in the backdrop.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

In November, the makers treated the netizens to Varun Dhawan’s primary look from the film.

Varun can be seen in the middle of an intense war sequence, covered in dirt and grit, wearing a military uniform with ammunition strapped across his chest.

“Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar!," the makers captioned the post.

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, "Border 2" is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 hit film, "Border", set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

"Border 2" features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles, along with others.

Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta have produced the film presented by T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films.

"Border 2" is slated to reach the cinema halls on January 23, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Diljit Dosanjh Border 2
