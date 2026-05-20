Did Pritam Copy A '90s Italian Song? Cocktail 2 Song Mashooqa Has Fans Pointing To THIS Track

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cocktail 2's new song 'Mashooqa' faces originality questions.

Netizens compare the track to a 1993 Italian song.

Composer Pritam has faced similar plagiarism allegations before.

Despite controversy, fans praise Shahid and Kriti's chemistry.

Maddock Films dropped another song from Cocktail 2. Titled Mashooqa, the track features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and has been getting attention online, though not entirely for the right reasons. While fans have been loving the lead pair's chemistry, a section of the Internet has raised questions about the song's originality, drawing comparisons to a 1993 Italian track called ‘Se So Arrubate A Nonna’.

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Netizens Find Striking Similarities

It started when a Reddit user posted clips from both songs side by side, highlighting what they claimed were striking similarities between the two tunes. Some comments were blunt.

"It's still a dull song even after Pritam copied it," wrote one user.

Another user drew similarities with other artists’ songs, "Why does this sound like 'I like it" from Cardi B?"

Others kept it short with remarks like "Bollywood copying again?" Not everyone agreed with the copying narrative, though. A few users pointed out that the technique being used might be sampling, which is a common and accepted practice in the music industry.

The original track, ‘Se So Arrubate A Nonna’, is a comedic Neapolitan song by Italian duo Bibi and Coco, released in 1993 on their album Le Origini Vol. 2. The title roughly translates to "The Kidnapped Grandma" in the Neapolitan dialect. The song never became a mainstream international hit but has had a loyal cult following over the years.

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Pritam's History With Plagiarism Allegations

This is far from the first-time composer Pritam has found himself in this kind of controversy. Social media has on multiple occasions flagged similarities between his compositions and songs from other parts of the world. Back in 2017, his song Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was compared to tracks by the band Papa Roach. In a 2016 interview, Pritam himself acknowledged making "mistakes" in the past and said he had been more careful since.

Despite the backlash, many fans have responded warmly to the song. "Shahid looks so cute and What are you saying? Its a great track! Prefect Italian vibes blend with hindi. Plus, Kriti is killing it and how!" one fan wrote. Another added, "Song is okayish & Kriti looks so amazingggg!!!”

Cocktail 2 is set to release in theatres on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, which had Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles.