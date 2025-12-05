Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar X Review: Netizens Give A Mixed Response To This Ranveer Singh Film, 'Not Engaging With....'

Dhurandhar X Review: Netizens Give A Mixed Response To This Ranveer Singh Film, 'Not Engaging With....'

The first reviews for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar are out, with viewers praising Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and the film’s intense action, visuals and storyline. Read full early reactions.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited action-spy thriller Dhurandhar has finally hit theatres, and the first wave of audience reactions suggests the film is off to a roaring start. With Ranveer Singh leading the cast and Akshaye Khanna drawing notable praise, the film drew packed houses at early Friday morning shows. As soon as screenings wrapped, social media platforms lit up with reactions that were overwhelmingly positive, with many moviegoers calling the film a blockbuster in the making.

Audience Flood X With Praise After First Shows

Users who watched Dhurandhar early took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their impressions. Many highlighted the film’s intensity, scale and style. One viewer wrote, “#Dhurandhar Is Not A Typical Spy Movie But A Cinematic Ride Which Shows You A Visual Treat Of Raw, Brutal Action,Style And Cinematic Brilliance. The #Action Is Bloody & Intense And Give You Goosebumps. #BGM,#Cinematography And #Storyline Are Top Notch👌And Keep You Hooked. This Is A Full On Cinematic Experience Spy Movie With A Solid Storyline.”

This reaction echoed the overall sentiment online, where users repeatedly applauded the film’s visual flair, technical calibre and gripping narrative.

 

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Review Dhurandhar Audience Review Dhurandhar X Review
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Chaos Deepens: DGCA Appeals To Pilots As 500+ Flights Hit By Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Chaos Deepens: DGCA Appeals To Pilots As 500+ Flights Hit By Nationwide Disruptions
India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget