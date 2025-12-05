Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited action-spy thriller Dhurandhar has finally hit theatres, and the first wave of audience reactions suggests the film is off to a roaring start. With Ranveer Singh leading the cast and Akshaye Khanna drawing notable praise, the film drew packed houses at early Friday morning shows. As soon as screenings wrapped, social media platforms lit up with reactions that were overwhelmingly positive, with many moviegoers calling the film a blockbuster in the making.

Audience Flood X With Praise After First Shows

Users who watched Dhurandhar early took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their impressions. Many highlighted the film’s intensity, scale and style. One viewer wrote, “#Dhurandhar Is Not A Typical Spy Movie But A Cinematic Ride Which Shows You A Visual Treat Of Raw, Brutal Action,Style And Cinematic Brilliance. The #Action Is Bloody & Intense And Give You Goosebumps. #BGM,#Cinematography And #Storyline Are Top Notch👌And Keep You Hooked. This Is A Full On Cinematic Experience Spy Movie With A Solid Storyline.”

This reaction echoed the overall sentiment online, where users repeatedly applauded the film’s visual flair, technical calibre and gripping narrative.

#Dhurandhar is engaging, even if its uneven pacing breaks the momentum at times. The film lands where it needs to, powered by strong performances and sharply crafted thrills.



Part 2 will be essential for concluding the story. Excited for it! pic.twitter.com/tc8FTYAvUW — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) December 5, 2025

The Roarring Return of Ranveer Singh! 🦁🔥#Dhurandhar #AdityaDhar

Forget his past award winning roles. You will remember only Hamza from Dhurandhar. And you will remember Ranveer's most raw, brutal, intense performance till now.

And will never forget why he is among the best,… pic.twitter.com/K9ghPb3rOz — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) December 5, 2025

It's almost 1 hour 20 mins into #Dhurandhar and the movie is extremely indulgent and not engaging! The movie just goes from one event to another with no solid flow, after a point you just stop caring about the ongoing on the screen. pic.twitter.com/UopM5MtvNO — 𝙿𝚘𝙼 🌶️ (@Instajustice13) December 5, 2025

#Dhurandhar First Half Review:



Very good first half. It takes its own time to unravel, but #AdityaDhar has built a compelling world here. It's not only about India–Pakistan terrorism; Aditya also explores the internal politics of Pakistan and how its local mafia contributes to… pic.twitter.com/XGXwkhuHju — What The Fuss (@WhatTheFuss_) December 5, 2025