HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh’s Fiercest Avatar Yet In Aditya Dhar’s Two-Part Action Epic

Ranveer Singh delivers a fiery performance in the Dhurandhar trailer. Featuring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, the two-part saga promises high-octane action and patriotic intensity

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in one of his fiercest avatars to date, has finally dropped — and the internet hasn’t stopped buzzing since. Packed with grit, scale, and emotionally charged showdowns, the promo offers a glimpse into director Aditya Dhar’s sprawling action-espionage universe.

Arjun Rampal’s Chilling Opening Sets the Stage

The trailer wastes no time in diving deep into the ideological conflict that drives the narrative. It opens with Arjun Rampal’s menacing monologue as Major Iqbal, an ISI officer whose worldview was shaped during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Recalling the words he heard as a child — “Bleed India into a thousand cuts” — he establishes the emotional and psychological foundation of the conflict that follows. His presence alone sets an ominous tone for what appears to be a high-stakes war thriller.

Ranveer Singh Leads a Power-Packed Ensemble

Ranveer Singh storms into the frame with his rugged, wrath-soaked look — long hair, battle-worn expressions, and eyes burning with vengeance. The trailer positions him as the film’s volatile force, unleashing action sequences that are raw, bloody, and choreographed on a massive scale.

Joining him is an imposing ensemble:

Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam

Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait

R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal

Each actor appears in a dramatically intense avatar, collectively raising anticipation for a narrative rich in moral dilemmas, personal grudges, and nationalistic fervor. Early reactions across social media already hail the trailer as one of the most explosive previews of the year.

 

A Two-Part Cinematic Saga

Adding to the intrigue, industry chatter confirms that Dhurandhar has been structured as a two-part epic. With nearly seven hours of footage shot, the makers reportedly decided to split the story:

Dhurandhar Part 1: December 5, 2025

Dhurandhar Part 2: Summer 2026

The first installment is said to run close to three hours, though the final cut is still being refined. Insiders describe the scale as “massive”, suggesting an immersive theatrical experience.

Inspired by History, Driven by High-Octane Drama

Set in a world that intersects espionage, the underworld, and India’s covert intelligence operations, Dhurandhar blends patriotism with betrayal and hard-hitting action. After the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, filmmaker Aditya Dhar seems to have expanded his canvas significantly, crafting a visually ambitious and emotionally charged dramatic universe.

With its grand scale, ensemble cast, and adrenaline-heavy storytelling, Dhurandhar promises to be one of the most talked-about films leading into 2025.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Trailer Arjun Rampal Major Iqbal Dhurandhar Part 1 Release Aditya Dhar New Movie Sanjay Dutt Dhurandhar R Madhavan Ajay Sanyal Dhurandhar 2025
