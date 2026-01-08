Dhurandhar Title Track Played At NBA Game In San Francisco, Fans Call It A Global Moment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues to expand its cultural footprint far beyond cinema halls. The action-packed spy thriller, which has already rewritten box office history in India and overseas, has now found an unexpected yet powerful platform — an NBA game in the United States. In a moment that thrilled Indian cinema fans worldwide, the film’s high-energy title track was played during a recent National Basketball Association match in San Francisco, California.

Dhurandhar Music Takes Over an NBA Arena

The viral moment unfolded ahead of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks. A popular Bhangra dance crew, Bhangra Empire, performed to the Dhurandhar title track, bringing Punjabi beats to the global sporting stage. The dancers, dressed in vibrant traditional Punjabi attire, delivered an electrifying routine that instantly caught the attention of spectators inside the arena.

The performance video was later shared on Instagram by Bhangra Empire. Captioning the clip, the group wrote, “Starting our Warriors game performance off with a bang!” The crowd’s enthusiastic response could be heard throughout the performance, marking a proud crossover moment for Indian film music on an international platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhangra Empire (@bhangraempire)

Internet Cheers the Global Recognition

As the video made its way online, fans flooded the comment section with praise and excitement. Several users expressed pride at seeing Dhurandhar gain international visibility. One fan commented, “The Dhurandhar fever is uniting everyone!” while another wrote, “What a banger, love the energy.”

Others praised the soundtrack’s impact, with comments such as “Dhurandhar music is unbeatable. What a song!” Another admirer wrote, “@bhangraempire thanks for elevating and taking Bhangra to this platform … loved each second and watched 6 times already.” Fire emojis and applause reactions dominated the thread, reflecting how strongly the moment resonated with viewers.

A Film That Keeps Breaking Barriers

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic successes in recent years. The film crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office within a month of its release, solidifying its status as a global blockbuster. Its soundtrack, composed by Sashwat Sachdev, has played a major role in the film’s popularity, with the title track becoming a chartbuster across platforms.

About the Film and What’s Next

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy sent into Pakistan’s Lyari region to infiltrate a powerful Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh stars as Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, while Akshaye Khanna essays the role of gang leader Rehman Dakait. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

The makers have already confirmed a sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, and will arrive in Hindi as well as all South Indian languages.