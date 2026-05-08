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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2’s ‘Raw’ Version Set For International Netflix Release On May 14: Report

Dhurandhar 2’s ‘Raw’ Version Set For International Netflix Release On May 14: Report

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is reportedly arriving on Netflix internationally on May 14 with a longer ‘Raw And Undekha’ version.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 May 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge heads to Netflix internationally May 14.
  • Online version features a slightly extended runtime of 3 hours 52 minutes.
  • Indian release expected on JioHotstar; extended cut confirmation pending.
  • Makers hint at potential 'Dhurandhar 3' with more surprises planned.

After a thunderous run at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge now appears ready for its next big chapter. The Ranveer Singh-led action drama has reportedly been listed for an international OTT release on Netflix, and what’s grabbing even more attention is the possibility of viewers getting a slightly longer version online.

ALSO READ: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Date Out? Court Hearing Drops Major Streaming Hint

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to begin streaming internationally on Netflix from May 14. Overseas users recently spotted the title on the platform, where it appears as Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw and Undekha).

The listing has sparked curiosity among fans because the runtime mentioned on Netflix is reportedly 3 hours and 52 minutes. That makes the digital version nearly three minutes longer than the theatrical cut, which ran for 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds.

While the international rollout seems to be in place, Indian audiences are expected to watch the film on JioHotstar. However, there is still no official confirmation on whether viewers in India will also receive the extended version.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Likely to Hit Screens On Vijay’s Birthday, Weeks After He Won Tamil Nadu Election

Is Dhurandhar 3 Already In Works

The buzz around the franchise doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Following the massive success of both films, speculation about a third instalment has already started doing the rounds.

Recently, Jio Studios co-producer Jyoti Deshpande teased that the makers still have more surprises planned for fans of the franchise. She said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves."

Her statement has fuelled fresh excitement online, with many wondering whether Dhurandhar 3 could already be in development.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Dhurandhar: The Revenge expected to be released on Netflix?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is reportedly set to begin streaming internationally on Netflix from May 14th.

Will the Netflix version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge be longer than the theatrical release?

Yes, the Netflix version is reportedly listed with a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes, which is about three minutes longer than the theatrical cut.

Where will Indian audiences be able to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge online?

Indian audiences are expected to watch the film on JioHotstar. An official confirmation for the extended version in India is still pending.

Is there any news about Dhurandhar 3?

Yes, there is speculation about a third installment. A Jio Studios co-producer has teased that more surprises are planned for the franchise later this year.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release
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