Dhurandhar 2’s ‘Raw’ Version Set For International Netflix Release On May 14: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar: The Revenge heads to Netflix internationally May 14.

Online version features a slightly extended runtime of 3 hours 52 minutes.

Indian release expected on JioHotstar; extended cut confirmation pending.

Makers hint at potential 'Dhurandhar 3' with more surprises planned.

After a thunderous run at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge now appears ready for its next big chapter. The Ranveer Singh-led action drama has reportedly been listed for an international OTT release on Netflix, and what’s grabbing even more attention is the possibility of viewers getting a slightly longer version online.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to begin streaming internationally on Netflix from May 14. Overseas users recently spotted the title on the platform, where it appears as Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw and Undekha).

The listing has sparked curiosity among fans because the runtime mentioned on Netflix is reportedly 3 hours and 52 minutes. That makes the digital version nearly three minutes longer than the theatrical cut, which ran for 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds.

While the international rollout seems to be in place, Indian audiences are expected to watch the film on JioHotstar. However, there is still no official confirmation on whether viewers in India will also receive the extended version.

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Is Dhurandhar 3 Already In Works

The buzz around the franchise doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Following the massive success of both films, speculation about a third instalment has already started doing the rounds.

Recently, Jio Studios co-producer Jyoti Deshpande teased that the makers still have more surprises planned for fans of the franchise. She said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves."

Her statement has fuelled fresh excitement online, with many wondering whether Dhurandhar 3 could already be in development.