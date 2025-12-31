Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhurandhar Suffers $10 Million Loss After Middle East Ban, Still Becomes 2025’s Biggest Overseas Hit

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar lost nearly $10 million due to a Middle East ban but still emerged as 2025’s highest-grossing Indian film overseas.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spy thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as the biggest Indian box office success of 2025 in international markets, but its overseas earnings could have climbed even higher if not for its ban across several Middle Eastern territories. Despite these restrictions, the Ranveer Singh-led film has managed to break records, crossing $27 million in overseas collections alone.

In a recent interaction with CNN-News18, the film’s distributor, Parnab Kapadia, opened up about the financial impact of the ban and how the film still managed to find audiences worldwide.

Middle East Ban Led to Massive Financial Setback

Addressing the loss caused by Dhurandhar not releasing in key Gulf markets, Kapadia revealed the extent of the setback. “I think this is at least a $10 million (around ₹90 crore) box office loss, because traditionally action films have always performed very well in the Middle East. Therefore, we strongly feel that the film should have received a release there.”

The film was denied release in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with Pakistan—territories that have historically contributed significantly to overseas revenues for Indian films, particularly large-scale action entertainers.

Respecting Regional Regulations Despite Disappointment

While acknowledging the loss, Kapadia also stressed the importance of respecting local guidelines. “At the same time, we have to respect the views, rules and regulations of every territory and country, as they have their reasons. We are not the first film to be denied a release; Fighter was also not released before this, along with several others.”

He added that the team made consistent efforts to secure a release in these regions. “We made every possible effort to ensure the film was released, but ultimately, Dhurandhar has found its audience, if not in the Gulf, then elsewhere.”

Holiday Travel Helped Boost Viewership Overseas

Kapadia further explained that the film’s December release window played a crucial role in offsetting the losses from the Middle East ban. According to him, the holiday season sees significant travel from the Gulf to Western countries, which helped Dhurandhar gain viewership outside restricted regions.

He noted that since the film released in the latter half of December, travelling audiences were able to watch it during their vacations, often making time for the film while visiting Europe or the United States.

Record-Breaking Overseas Performance

Despite its absence in multiple key markets, Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025. The film has earned approximately $27.5 million internationally within just 26 days, including a massive $17 million from North America alone. These numbers have helped the film cross a staggering ₹1101 crore in worldwide collections.

About Dhurandhar and What Lies Ahead

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang, played by Akshaye Khanna, in Pakistan’s Lyari to relay sensitive information from the ISI to RAW. The film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, with Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

With its massive success, fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel, which is slated for release on March 19, 2026. Interestingly, it will face a box office clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Opinion
