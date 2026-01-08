Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhurandhar Storms Past RRR At Global Box Office, Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Indian Film

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection on day 34 sees Ranveer Singh’s film surpass RRR to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary run at the global box office, achieving a milestone few films ever reach. As it nears the end of its fifth week in theatres, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has officially crossed the lifetime worldwide collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, cementing its position as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Day 34 Box Office Performance Holds Strong

By Wednesday, Dhurandhar had amassed ₹786 crore net at the Indian box office, translating to ₹943 crore in gross domestic collections. Although weekday numbers have slowed in its fifth week, the film continues to demonstrate remarkable staying power. Worldwide, it is still earning an estimated ₹7–8 crore gross per day — an impressive feat for a title that has been running in cinemas for over a month. At a time when most releases struggle to earn in lakhs at this stage, Dhurandhar remains firmly in the crore club.

The coming days, however, are expected to test the film’s domestic momentum. The release of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab marks the first major box office competition Dhurandhar has faced since its opening.

Overseas Numbers Push the Film to New Heights

International markets have played a key role in the film’s historic performance. Dhurandhar has earned just under $32 million overseas so far, with North America alone contributing a staggering $20 million. This places the film among the top 15 highest-grossing Indian films internationally.

What makes this achievement particularly noteworthy is that Dhurandhar did not release in the Middle East — a market that traditionally adds significantly to the overseas earnings of major Indian films.

RRR Overtaken, Only Three Films Ahead

On Wednesday, Dhurandhar reached a worldwide gross of ₹1230 crore, matching RRR’s lifetime earnings. By Thursday morning shows, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had officially moved ahead. With this, it now trails only Dangal (₹2070 crore), Baahubali: The Conclusion (₹1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 (₹1742 crore) on the all-time Indian box office list. Given the current pace, surpassing these titles appears highly unlikely.

About the Film and What’s Next

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates terror and crime networks operating out of Karachi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The makers have already confirmed that Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for release in March 2026.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Box Office Dhurandhar Worldwide Collection Dhurandhar Beats RRR
