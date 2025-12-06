Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhurandhar Roars At The Box Office: Ranveer Singh Delivers A Massive ₹27 Crore Opening

Dhurandhar Roars At The Box Office: Ranveer Singh Delivers A Massive ₹27 Crore Opening

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar scores a strong ₹27 crore opening at the box office, surpassing expectations and outperforming several recent releases. Here’s a detailed breakdown of Day 1 performance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated action thriller Dhurandhar hit cinemas on Friday and wasted no time making its mark. After earning strong word-of-mouth and glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, the Aditya Dhar directorial has posted an impressive opening at the box office. Early estimates suggest the film collected ₹27 crore on Day 1 in India, far exceeding expectations.

Strong Occupancy, Stronger Word-of-Mouth

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar registered an overall 33.81% occupancy in the Hindi belt on December 5, 2025. While morning shows opened at a modest 15.49%, the momentum surged through the day, with night shows climbing close to 60% as post-show reactions flooded social media.

The opening day figure is especially notable as many trade analysts had predicted a sub-₹20 crore start. Dhurandhar not only crossed that mark, it comfortably sailed past it.

A Crucial Film in Ranveer Singh’s Solo Lead Journey

The film marks Ranveer Singh’s comeback to a full-fledged solo commercial entertainer. His past blockbusters set high benchmarks—Padmaavat opened at ₹19 crore and ended with ₹585 crore worldwide, Simmba started at ₹20.72 crore before finishing at ₹390 crore globally, and the more recent Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani began at ₹11.10 crore and reached ₹357.5 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar’s debut has also outperformed several recent releases. It surpassed Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara, which opened at ₹21 crore. However, Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava still holds the top spot for the year with a ₹31 crore Day 1 haul.

A High-Octane Thriller With Big-Screen Scale

Dhurandhar centres on Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan, who spearheads a daring mission to take down a terror syndicate in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays a 20-year-old Punjabi prisoner recruited and trained to infiltrate Karachi’s underworld. Shot across Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab and Ladakh between July 2024 and October 2025, the film runs 214 minutes, positioning it among India’s longest theatrical releases.

With audiences responding positively and shows witnessing a steady surge, the film appears primed for a strong opening weekend.

Adding to the excitement, makers have officially confirmed Dhurandhar 2, set to release on March 19, 2026. The sequel is poised for a high-voltage clash with Yash’s much-awaited action film Toxic, setting the stage for one of next year’s biggest box-office battles.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Ranveer Singh New Movie Saiyaara Box Office Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Box Office Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Collection Day 1 Dhurandhar Opening Day Dhurandhar Vs Chaava
