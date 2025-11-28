Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhurandhar Lands In Legal Trouble As Major Mohit Sharma's Parents Seek Stay

Dhurandhar Lands In Legal Trouble As Major Mohit Sharma’s Parents Seek Stay

Major Mohit Sharma’s parents have moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on Dhurandhar, alleging the film mirrors the war hero’s life and covert missions without consent, despite makers denying the link.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As anticipation builds around Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action drama Dhurandhar, the film has found itself at the centre of a growing controversy. Since the trailer dropped, online chatter has speculated that the story mirrors the life and covert missions of the late Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. Now, the decorated officer’s parents have moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release, alleging that Dhurandhar distorts their son’s legacy.

Late Major Mohit Sharma's parents move HC

According to Bar and Bench, Major Sharma’s parents have filed a petition claiming the film draws directly from the Ashoka Chakra awardee’s life and classified operations in Kashmir, with Ranveer Singh portraying a character they believe is inspired by their son. The petition further alleges that the makers did not seek consent from the family or the Indian Army.

Referring to scenes from the trailer and promotional content, the petition states that the material “mirrors Major Sharma’s life,” especially his undercover work in the Valley. It also highlights the widespread media speculation linking the film to the officer, despite the filmmakers making no attempt to reach out to the family for verification or permission. The petition asserts that Major Sharma “is not a commercial commodity,” and warns against fictionalising aspects of his service “for profit” at the cost of authenticity and respect.

The parents have also argued that the film compromises national security by replicating Army strategies, procedures, and operational details. They added that Dhurandhar was neither vetted by the Army nor screened for the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), which oversees the depiction of the Indian Army in the media. The petition names the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC, ADGPI, Aditya Dhar, and Jio Studios as respondents.

Aditya Dhar issues clarification

Amid the escalating speculation, Dhar recently addressed the claims after Major Sharma’s brother tagged him on X. Responding to the request for clarity, the director reiterated that the film has no connection to the officer’s story.

He wrote, “Hi, sir – Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit Sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us.”

The Delhi High Court has yet to schedule a hearing on the matter. Major Sharma’s parents have also requested that the court mandate prior approval from the ADGPI for any depiction of the Indian Army in films, shows, or media going forward.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
Read more
