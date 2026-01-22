Dhurandhar Is Coming To Netflix! Ranveer Singh’s Record-Breaker Gets OTT Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aditya Dhar’s action-drama 'Dhurandhar' has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic phenomena in recent Hindi cinema. Within just six weeks of its theatrical release, the film not only captivated audiences but also rewrote box office history, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. With viewers returning to theatres multiple times, the Ranveer Singh-led spectacle has cemented itself as a cultural and commercial juggernaut.

As anticipation builds for' Dhurandhar 2', fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the first instalment will arrive on a digital platform. The wait now appears to be over.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Revealed

According to industry buzz, 'Dhurandhar' is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30, nearly two months after its historic theatrical run. The development signals a major win for streaming audiences who missed the film in theatres or wish to relive the spectacle at home.

A Sacnilk report highlights the scale of the deal, stating, “In what is being described as one of the most lucrative digital rights agreements for a Hindi film, Dhurandhar is reportedly set to stream on Netflix starting January 30th. The streaming giant has secured the OTT rights for both Dhurandhar 1 and the upcoming Dhurandhar 2 in a combined deal valued at ₹130 crore, setting a new career-best benchmark for Ranveer Singh in the digital space. This significant investment by the platform reflects the film's massive cultural impact and the immense anticipation for the franchise's continuation across the globe.”

A Record-Setting Franchise Deal

The combined digital acquisition of 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar 2' marks one of the most expensive OTT deals in Hindi cinema. The move underscores Netflix’s confidence in the franchise’s global appeal and Ranveer Singh’s growing dominance across theatrical and digital platforms.

The film’s ensemble cast, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, played a crucial role in driving repeat footfalls and sustained box office momentum.

What to Expect from Dhurandhar 2

While the first film gears up for its streaming premiere, 'Dhurandhar 2' is already locked for a theatrical release on March 19. The sequel will chart Ranveer Singh’s transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Mazari, chronicling his rise as the new ruler of Lyari. The film will also delve into Rehman Dakait’s backstory, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna, through flashback sequences.

Adding to the excitement, 'Dhurandhar 2' is set to clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, promising one of the biggest box office face-offs of 2026.

With a successful theatrical run behind it and a high-profile OTT launch ahead, 'Dhurandhar' continues its unstoppable momentum across platforms.