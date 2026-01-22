Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar Is Coming To Netflix! Ranveer Singh’s Record-Breaker Gets OTT Date

Dhurandhar Is Coming To Netflix! Ranveer Singh’s Record-Breaker Gets OTT Date

Ranveer Singh’s record-breaking film Dhurandhar is set for its OTT release on Netflix on January 30. Here’s everything you need to know about the blockbuster, its ₹130 crore digital deal

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Aditya Dhar’s action-drama 'Dhurandhar' has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic phenomena in recent Hindi cinema. Within just six weeks of its theatrical release, the film not only captivated audiences but also rewrote box office history, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. With viewers returning to theatres multiple times, the Ranveer Singh-led spectacle has cemented itself as a cultural and commercial juggernaut.

As anticipation builds for' Dhurandhar 2', fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the first instalment will arrive on a digital platform. The wait now appears to be over.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Revealed

According to industry buzz, 'Dhurandhar' is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30, nearly two months after its historic theatrical run. The development signals a major win for streaming audiences who missed the film in theatres or wish to relive the spectacle at home.

A Sacnilk report highlights the scale of the deal, stating, “In what is being described as one of the most lucrative digital rights agreements for a Hindi film, Dhurandhar is reportedly set to stream on Netflix starting January 30th. The streaming giant has secured the OTT rights for both Dhurandhar 1 and the upcoming Dhurandhar 2 in a combined deal valued at ₹130 crore, setting a new career-best benchmark for Ranveer Singh in the digital space. This significant investment by the platform reflects the film's massive cultural impact and the immense anticipation for the franchise's continuation across the globe.”

A Record-Setting Franchise Deal

The combined digital acquisition of 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar 2' marks one of the most expensive OTT deals in Hindi cinema. The move underscores Netflix’s confidence in the franchise’s global appeal and Ranveer Singh’s growing dominance across theatrical and digital platforms.

The film’s ensemble cast, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, played a crucial role in driving repeat footfalls and sustained box office momentum.

What to Expect from Dhurandhar 2

While the first film gears up for its streaming premiere, 'Dhurandhar 2' is already locked for a theatrical release on March 19. The sequel will chart Ranveer Singh’s transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Mazari, chronicling his rise as the new ruler of Lyari. The film will also delve into Rehman Dakait’s backstory, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna, through flashback sequences.

Adding to the excitement, 'Dhurandhar 2' is set to clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, promising one of the biggest box office face-offs of 2026.

With a successful theatrical run behind it and a high-profile OTT launch ahead, 'Dhurandhar' continues its unstoppable momentum across platforms.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Dhurandhar Box Office Dhurandhar OTT Release
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
India
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Election 2025
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget