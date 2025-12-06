Dhurandhar Frenzy Peaks: Midnight & 6 AM Shows Added After Blockbuster Opening

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has sparked a wave of excitement across the country, prompting exhibitors to take unprecedented steps to meet audience demand. With the film opening to a strong ₹27 crore and viewers pouring into theatres throughout the day, several cinemas, especially in Mumbai, have now added post-midnight and early-morning shows, turning the movie’s release into a round-the-clock event.

Mumbai Theatres Go 24x7 for Dhurandhar

On the very first day, multiple theatre chains expanded their show lineup far beyond standard timings. PVR Sangam rolled out a 1:50 AM screening, while Eros added a 6 AM show to accommodate the early rush. PVR Citi Mall and MovieMax Sion also introduced additional morning slots. In Bhayandar, one theatre went a step further—programming eight shows between midnight and early morning.

This rare move highlights the scale of the film’s buzz and the strong initial audience turnout.

A Strong Start at the Box Office

Dhurandhar’s opening day collection of ₹27 crore puts it ahead of several recent big releases. It has overtaken Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara (₹21 crore), though Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava continues to lead the year’s tally with ₹31 crore on Day 1.

The film’s narrative centres on Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, portrayed by R. Madhavan, who spearheads a high-risk mission to collapse a terror network in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays a young Punjabi recruit trained to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal syndicates. Shot across Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab and Ladakh, the film spans 214 minutes, making it one of India’s longest mainstream releases.

A Controversy Surrounding the Film’s Inspiration

Even amid its strong start, Dhurandhar has found itself pulled into a legal dispute. The parents of the late Major Mohit Sharma, an Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee, moved the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the film’s release.

The petition claimed that the movie mirrors the Major’s life, operations and martyrdom “without permission from the family or the Indian Army.” Seeking to safeguard his legacy, the family alleged unauthorised depiction of classified events.

Aditya Dhar Issues Official Clarification

Responding to the concerns, director Aditya Dhar categorically denied the allegations, stating the film is not based on Major Sharma. He said, “Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us."

As Dhurandhar continues to draw crowds into late-night screenings, the combination of box-office momentum and public conversation suggests the film’s run is only just heating up.