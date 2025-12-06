Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar Frenzy Peaks: Midnight & 6 AM Shows Added After Blockbuster Opening

Dhurandhar Frenzy Peaks: Midnight & 6 AM Shows Added After Blockbuster Opening

After earning ₹27 crore on Day 1, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar sees theatres adding midnight and early-morning shows to meet soaring demand. Here’s the full breakdown.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has sparked a wave of excitement across the country, prompting exhibitors to take unprecedented steps to meet audience demand. With the film opening to a strong ₹27 crore and viewers pouring into theatres throughout the day, several cinemas, especially in Mumbai, have now added post-midnight and early-morning shows, turning the movie’s release into a round-the-clock event.

Mumbai Theatres Go 24x7 for Dhurandhar

On the very first day, multiple theatre chains expanded their show lineup far beyond standard timings. PVR Sangam rolled out a 1:50 AM screening, while Eros added a 6 AM show to accommodate the early rush. PVR Citi Mall and MovieMax Sion also introduced additional morning slots. In Bhayandar, one theatre went a step further—programming eight shows between midnight and early morning.

This rare move highlights the scale of the film’s buzz and the strong initial audience turnout.

A Strong Start at the Box Office

Dhurandhar’s opening day collection of ₹27 crore puts it ahead of several recent big releases. It has overtaken Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara (₹21 crore), though Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava continues to lead the year’s tally with ₹31 crore on Day 1.

The film’s narrative centres on Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, portrayed by R. Madhavan, who spearheads a high-risk mission to collapse a terror network in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays a young Punjabi recruit trained to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal syndicates. Shot across Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab and Ladakh, the film spans 214 minutes, making it one of India’s longest mainstream releases.

A Controversy Surrounding the Film’s Inspiration

Even amid its strong start, Dhurandhar has found itself pulled into a legal dispute. The parents of the late Major Mohit Sharma, an Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee, moved the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the film’s release.

The petition claimed that the movie mirrors the Major’s life, operations and martyrdom “without permission from the family or the Indian Army.” Seeking to safeguard his legacy, the family alleged unauthorised depiction of classified events.

Aditya Dhar Issues Official Clarification

Responding to the concerns, director Aditya Dhar categorically denied the allegations, stating the film is not based on Major Sharma. He said, “Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us."

As Dhurandhar continues to draw crowds into late-night screenings, the combination of box-office momentum and public conversation suggests the film’s run is only just heating up.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Saiyaara Box Office Dhurandhar Box Office Dhurandhar Opening Day Dhurandhar Midnight Shows Chaava Box Office
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
India
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
India
Putin’s Big Visit, Small Gains: Russian President's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
Big Visit, Small Gains: Putin's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
India
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget