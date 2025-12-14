Dhurandhar Fever Hits Mumbai & Pune, Midnight Shows Added Amid Strong Demand

Released theatrically on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the year’s most talked-about Hindi films, combining large-scale action with themes rooted in modern Indian history. The spy action thriller is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, marking his return to the genre following earlier successes. Backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film has been mounted on a grand scale under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. A wide supporting cast further strengthens the film’s expansive narrative, which unfolds across multiple timelines and locations.

Inspired by Reality, Framed as Fiction

Although the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified Dhurandhar as a fictional work, the film draws heavily from significant real-world geopolitical incidents. The narrative takes inspiration from events such as the 1999 Indian Airlines hijacking, the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Elements of covert intelligence missions, including those associated with Operation Lyari, also influence the storyline, lending the film a sense of authenticity and urgency while remaining within the framework of cinematic fiction.

Performances and Scale Earn Praise

Critical response to Dhurandhar has largely been mixed to positive. Reviewers have singled out the performances of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna as standout aspects, crediting them for bringing emotional weight and intensity to the high-stakes narrative. The film’s action set pieces, technical finesse, and overall production value have also been widely appreciated, with many noting the ambitious scale at which the project has been mounted.

Runtime Sparks Debate Among Audiences

While the film’s spectacle has been applauded, its length has proven divisive. With a runtime of 214 minutes, Dhurandhar ranks among the longest Indian films to receive a theatrical release. Some critics and viewers have pointed to pacing issues, suggesting that the narrative could have benefited from tighter editing, even as others argue that the extended duration allows the story’s complexity to fully unfold.

Strong Box Office and Franchise Future

Commercially, Dhurandhar has performed impressively. It currently stands as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film overall for the year. The success has paved the way for a sequel, with Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge officially slated for release on March 19, 2026. The upcoming installment is expected to build on the foundations laid by the first film, further expanding the franchise’s espionage-driven universe.