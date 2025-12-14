Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar Fever Hits Mumbai & Pune, Midnight Shows Added Amid Strong Demand

Dhurandhar Fever Hits Mumbai & Pune, Midnight Shows Added Amid Strong Demand

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, blends real-world inspiration with high-octane action. The film is now one of 2025’s top-grossing Hindi releases.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Released theatrically on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the year’s most talked-about Hindi films, combining large-scale action with themes rooted in modern Indian history. The spy action thriller is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, marking his return to the genre following earlier successes. Backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film has been mounted on a grand scale under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. A wide supporting cast further strengthens the film’s expansive narrative, which unfolds across multiple timelines and locations.

Inspired by Reality, Framed as Fiction

Although the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified Dhurandhar as a fictional work, the film draws heavily from significant real-world geopolitical incidents. The narrative takes inspiration from events such as the 1999 Indian Airlines hijacking, the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Elements of covert intelligence missions, including those associated with Operation Lyari, also influence the storyline, lending the film a sense of authenticity and urgency while remaining within the framework of cinematic fiction.

Performances and Scale Earn Praise

Critical response to Dhurandhar has largely been mixed to positive. Reviewers have singled out the performances of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna as standout aspects, crediting them for bringing emotional weight and intensity to the high-stakes narrative. The film’s action set pieces, technical finesse, and overall production value have also been widely appreciated, with many noting the ambitious scale at which the project has been mounted.

Runtime Sparks Debate Among Audiences

While the film’s spectacle has been applauded, its length has proven divisive. With a runtime of 214 minutes, Dhurandhar ranks among the longest Indian films to receive a theatrical release. Some critics and viewers have pointed to pacing issues, suggesting that the narrative could have benefited from tighter editing, even as others argue that the extended duration allows the story’s complexity to fully unfold.

Strong Box Office and Franchise Future

Commercially, Dhurandhar has performed impressively. It currently stands as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film overall for the year. The success has paved the way for a sequel, with Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge officially slated for release on March 19, 2026. The upcoming installment is expected to build on the foundations laid by the first film, further expanding the franchise’s espionage-driven universe.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Box Office Dhurandhar Part 2 Dhurandhar Film Aditya Dhar Spy Thriller
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Multiple Buses Collide Due To Thick Fog On Highway In Haryana's Rewari, Several Injured
Multiple Buses Collide Due To Dense Fog On Haryana Highway, Several Injured
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Severe' Amid Thick Smog; AQI Season's Worst At 462
World
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
India
Shivakumar To Become Karnataka CM On Jan 6? Congress MLA's '99% Chance' Claim Sparks Buzz
Shivakumar To Become Karnataka CM On Jan 6? Congress MLA's '99% Chance' Claim Sparks Buzz
Advertisement

Videos

Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Syria Attack: 3 US Citizens Killed, Including 2 Soldiers, Trump Vows Retaliation
Breaking: In Ahmedabad Gas Cylinder Blast Two Killed, One Critically Injured in House Fire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget