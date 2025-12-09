Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy action drama Dhurandhar continues its blistering run at the domestic box office. After racing past the ₹100 crore milestone within its first weekend, the film maintained remarkable momentum on day four. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected ₹23 crore on Monday, pushing its total to a staggering ₹126 crore in just four days.

Despite the weekday slowdown, the film held well, dipping by around 46.51 percent from Sunday, a typical trend for a working Monday. Still, the hold is being hailed as strong, especially given the film’s overall occupancy of 32.43 percent.

Strong Occupancy Across Key Metros

Monday began with modest numbers as morning shows reported 13.35 percent occupancy, but footfalls increased steadily through the day. Afternoon shows climbed to 26.17 percent, followed by a robust 37.71 percent in the evening. The film ended the day on a high with night shows touching 52.49 percent occupancy.

Regionally, Delhi–NCR led the charge with 1,443 shows and 37 percent occupancy, while Mumbai, screening the film across 1,080 shows, recorded a similarly promising turnout. The ensemble cast — led by Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal — continues to draw audiences in large numbers.

A Much-Needed Comeback for Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar has also proven to be a career-reviving success for Ranveer Singh. His last major hit, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, earned ₹52.92 crore in four days — far behind Dhurandhar’s numbers. Meanwhile, recent films like Cirkus (₹23.55 crore in four days) and 83 (₹54.29 crore) underperformed due to various factors.

The film’s performance also outpaces several star-studded 2024 releases. Salman Khan’s Sikandar (₹84.25 crore in four days), Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (₹66.65 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (₹71.25 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 (₹100.5 crore), and surprise hit Saiyaara (₹107.25 crore) all fall behind Dhurandhar.

Even Aditya Dhar’s earlier blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike had collected ₹46.24 crore in the same period.

How Dhurandhar Compares to Top Performers

While the film is delivering exceptional numbers, it still trails behind the biggest Hindi releases of the year — Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (₹140.5 crore in four days) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which posted a mammoth ₹245.49 crore in 2023.

Still, the minimal Monday drop and sustained audience interest strongly indicate that Dhurandhar is set for a long and successful theatrical run.