Dhurandhar Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s Thriller Nears ₹100 Crore Mark

Aditya Dhar’s high-voltage spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary run at the domestic box office. Released on December 5, the Ranveer Singh-led actioner opened to strong word-of-mouth and has outperformed expectations through its first weekend. With updated Day 3 figures pouring in, the film is now on the brink of entering the prestigious ₹100 crore club within just three days.

Dhurandhar’s weekend momentum builds steadily

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar kicked off with an impressive ₹27 crore net on Day 1, comfortably overtaking Saiyaara’s opening day numbers. Audience turnout surged on Saturday, registering a 14.29% growth as the film collected another ₹32 crore, taking its two-day total to ₹59 crore.

The Sunday trend has proven equally strong. By 7 pm on Day 3, the film had already amassed ₹31.21 crore, pushing the overall domestic total to a massive ₹91.21 crore. With late-night footfall expected to add more to the tally, the ₹100 crore mark now seems well within reach before the end of the day.

If Dhurandhar crosses the coveted milestone today, it will become Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening weekend ever, surpassing Simmba (₹75.11 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (₹46.81 crore).

A spy mission that’s winning over audiences

Set against the backdrop of Pakistan, the film follows Ranveer Singh as an undercover Indian operative who penetrates the Lyrai gang to supply intel on terror networks. Inspired by true events from the early 2000s, Dhurandhar features a formidable ensemble including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Performances have emerged as a major highlight. Akshaye Khanna’s rendering of Rehman Dakait has drawn widespread applause, while Ranveer’s intense portrayal of Hamza continues to drive audience engagement. R. Madhavan’s striking physical transformation has also sparked conversation across social media platforms.

Industry watches closely as Dhurandhar races toward blockbuster status

With positive reviews fueling strong occupancy across multiplexes and single screens alike, Dhurandhar appears poised for one of the strongest opening weekends of the year. The coming days will determine whether the film can maintain its momentum, but for now, all signs point toward a roaring success for Aditya Dhar and his star-studded cast.