Dhurandhar Box Office Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹1000 Crore Worldwide

Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, continues its unstoppable run at the global box office. Even in its third week, the film has shown remarkable staying power, officially crossing the ₹1000 crore worldwide mark and cementing its position as the highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.

Released theatrically on December 5, Dhurandhar has not only sustained audience interest but also dominated the holiday period, shrugging off fresh competition at the box office.

Third-Week Momentum Defies Box Office Trends

Despite entering its third week — typically a slowdown phase for most releases — Dhurandhar has maintained strong daily collections. After an impressive ₹218 crore opening week and a stronger-than-expected ₹261.5 crore second week, trade analysts anticipated a dip. However, the film surprised everyone by collecting ₹160.70 crore between day 15 and day 20.

The Christmas holiday further boosted numbers, with the film adding ₹28.60 crore on December 25 alone. In contrast, its nearest competitor, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM), managed approximately ₹7.25 crore net in India on its opening day.

Worldwide Box Office Figures Cross ₹1000 Crore

As per figures shared by producer Jio Studios, Dhurandhar has amassed a net collection of ₹668.80 crore in India within 21 days. The film’s gross earnings in India currently stand at ₹789.18 crore, while overseas markets have contributed an additional ₹217.50 crore.

This takes the film’s total worldwide collection to an impressive ₹1006.7 crore, placing it firmly among Indian cinema’s elite performers. With this milestone, Dhurandhar has surpassed major blockbusters such as Animal and Stree 2, joining the ranks of Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Jawan, and Pathaan. The next benchmark for the film is Kalki 2898 AD, which recorded a lifetime haul of ₹1042.25 crore.

Film Details and Sequel Plans

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover operative sent into Pakistan’s Lyari region to infiltrate a powerful Baloch gang. Following the film’s massive success, Dhurandhar 2 has already been announced and is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi and all South Indian languages.