Dhurandhar Box Office Day 10: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹500 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar records the biggest second weekend in Hindi cinema history, crossing ₹500 crore worldwide in just 10 days and surpassing Dunki, Coolie, and Pushpa.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary run at the box office, rewriting benchmarks with every passing day. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has stormed past the ₹500 crore mark worldwide within just ten days of release, making it one of the fastest Hindi films to achieve the milestone. With its unprecedented momentum, Dhurandhar is now firmly positioned as a strong contender to end the year as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Record-Breaking Second Weekend in India

The film witnessed a phenomenal surge during its second weekend, delivering what trade analysts are calling the biggest second weekend ever for a Hindi release. On its second Sunday alone, Dhurandhar earned ₹59 crore net in India, pushing its second-weekend domestic total to ₹144.50 crore. This marked a massive 40% jump compared to its opening weekend collections.

Within ten days, the spy thriller has amassed ₹351.75 crore net at the Indian box office, translating to approximately ₹422 crore gross. Given the current trend and sustained footfalls, industry trackers believe the film is well on track to cross the ₹400 crore and ₹500 crore domestic milestones, with the rare ₹600 crore club now appearing within reach.

Overseas Markets Join the Party

While Dhurandhar began its international run on a relatively restrained note, overseas markets have since responded strongly to positive word of mouth. According to trade estimates, the film has collected over $12 million internationally within ten days. Notably, more than $4.5 million of this total came in during the second weekend alone.

With overseas and domestic earnings combined, Dhurandhar now boasts a global box office collection of approximately ₹530 crore, cementing its status as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent years.

Surpasses Major Blockbusters

The film’s soaring numbers have also seen it overtake several major hits from the past few years. Its worldwide total has surpassed the lifetime collections of Rajinikanth’s Coolie (₹518 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (₹470 crore), Hrithik Roshan’s War (₹449 crore), and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise (₹365 crore).

At present, only three releases from 2025 remain ahead of Dhurandhar on the global chart: Kantara Chapter One (₹852 crore), Chhaava (₹808 crore), and Saiyaara (₹579 crore).

Star Power and Direction Driving Success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer Singh. Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, the film has struck a chord with audiences, driven by its scale, performances, and gripping espionage narrative.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Box Office Dhurandhar Earnings Dhurandhar Worldwide Collection Ranveer Singh Box Office 2025 Biggest Movies
