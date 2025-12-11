The momentum around Dhurandhar remains undented as the Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna starrer posted an impressive ₹26.50 crore India net on Wednesday, marking its sixth day in theatres. The film’s mid-week stability signals solid audience retention, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar’s Six-Day Run Nears ₹180 Crore

After a blistering launch weekend, the action-drama has continued to draw crowds. The film opened at ₹28 crore on Friday, climbed to ₹32 crore on Saturday, and surged to a remarkable ₹43 crore on Sunday. Though Monday brought a sharp slide to ₹23.25 crore, the film regained pace with ₹27 crore on Tuesday, before settling at ₹26.50 crore on Wednesday.

With this, Dhurandhar now stands at a six-day total of ₹180 crore, comfortably outpacing Ranveer Singh’s earlier hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which wrapped its lifetime domestic collection at ₹153.35 crore.

City-Wise Occupancy Shows Varied Trends

The film’s performance across metro and non-metro regions paints an interesting picture. Pune topped the charts with 41.33% occupancy, followed by Jaipur (37%), NCR (35.67%), Mumbai (35.33%), and Lucknow (34%). Southern metros including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai reported moderate numbers in the mid-20% bracket. Ahmedabad and Bhopal saw lower engagement at around 20%, while Surat recorded the weakest turnout at 11.33%.

Across the board, evening shows emerged as the strongest performers. Morning and afternoon shows held steady, while night shows recorded negligible occupancy.

Industry Applauds Dhurandhar’s Scale and Performances

The gripping narrative and high-octane execution have drawn praise from across Bollywood. Akshay Kumar commended director Aditya Dhar for his impactful storytelling. Siddharth Anand described the film as “nasha” that “stays with you for long.” Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar hailed the film as “explosive,” singling out Akshaye Khanna’s performance as a “masterclass,” while praising Ranveer Singh for delivering a compelling portrayal.

Inside Dhurandhar’s World

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar delves into the gritty intersection of espionage, crime networks, and political intrigue. Inspired by real covert operations linked to Pakistan’s Lyari underworld, the narrative follows Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative infiltrating gang territories, maneuvering through betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties.

The film’s ensemble cast—featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi—adds weight to its sprawling storyline.

With strong weekday collections and growing word-of-mouth, Dhurandhar is poised for a robust first-week finish.