Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹150 Cr With Strong Tuesday Growth

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar crosses ₹152.75 crore in five days, showing rare weekday growth. Check full day-wise box office numbers and sequel details.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office, registering one of the strongest first-week runs of the year. Released on December 5, Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller has maintained exceptional buzz, driven by stellar word of mouth and a gripping cinematic experience that audiences have wholeheartedly embraced.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹26.50 crore by 10 PM on Tuesday, marking its Day 5 collection. With this, Dhurandhar’s domestic net total has reached a massive ₹152.75 crore, placing it firmly among the fastest films of the year to breach the ₹150-crore mark.

A Rare Weekday Surge Boosts Momentum

What has surprised trade analysts is the unusual weekday uptick. Tuesday’s collections saw a rise compared to Monday’s figures—a trend rarely seen in the first week of a big release. The film’s trajectory has remained rock steady, powered by strong audience engagement and repeat viewings.

The box office run so far has been phenomenal. Dhurandhar opened with ₹28 crore on Friday, jumped to ₹32 crore on Saturday, and delivered its highest single-day total on Sunday with ₹43 crore. Even Monday held strong at ₹23.25 crore, proving the film’s staying power.

Dhurandhar Overtakes Big Releases

With its latest numbers, Dhurandhar has already eclipsed several major releases of the year. It has surpassed Salman Khan’s Sikandar (₹109.83 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (₹112.75 crore), and Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma (₹134.78 crore).

The film’s performance is being credited not just to Ranveer Singh’s intense portrayal but also the ensemble cast, high-quality action, and sharp direction.

Sequel Announced: Big Box Office Clash Ahead

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, along with Manav Gohil and others in pivotal roles.

Adding to the buzz, the creators have confirmed the release date of Dhurandhar: Part Two, arriving in theatres on March 19 next year. The sequel will take on Yash’s much-awaited Toxic, paving the way for an epic box office showdown.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
