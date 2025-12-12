Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhurandhar Banned In Gulf Countries As Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses ₹207 Crore In India

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is banned across Gulf countries due to political concerns, but the film continues its blockbuster run in India with over ₹207 crore in a week.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and others, has been enjoying a phenomenal run in India since its release on December 5. While the film continues to dominate the domestic box office with glowing reviews and soaring numbers, it has faced a major roadblock in the Middle East, where it failed to secure theatrical clearance.

No Release for Dhurandhar in Gulf: Cited Political Concerns

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar has been denied release in all Gulf nations. A source told the outlet, “Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have not released Dhurandhar. There were apprehensions that this would happen as the film is perceived as an ‘anti-Pakistan film’. Also, in the past, such films have failed to procure a release in this region. Yet, the team of Dhurandhar made an attempt, but sadly, all the countries did not approve of the theme of the film. This is why Dhurandhar hasn’t been released in any of the Gulf countries.”

Despite the setback, Dhurandhar delivered a strong overseas opening, earning Rs 44.08 crore in just four days. Trade sources suggest the numbers could have been significantly higher had the film been allowed to screen in the UAE/GCC belt, a traditionally lucrative territory for Bollywood releases.

Similar Restrictions Faced by Other Bollywood Titles

Over the years, several Indian films dealing with geopolitical themes have faced similar bans or restrictions in the region. Movies like Sky Force, The Diplomat, Article 370, Tiger 3, and The Kashmir Files have also been blocked in parts of the Middle East. Even Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was initially banned and later rejected again after submitting a re-edited version.

Dhurandhar Continues to Dominate Indian Box Office

Back home, the film’s momentum remains unstoppable. As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 27 crore on its seventh day, pushing the domestic total to an astounding Rs 207.25 crore. The film had earlier collected Rs 29.20 crore on Thursday, demonstrating exceptional weekday hold.

The story follows Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, portrayed by R. Madhavan, who helms a high-risk covert mission to disrupt a terror network in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays a Punjabi youth recruited from prison to infiltrate Karachi’s underworld, forming the emotional and dramatic core of the thriller.

As audiences continue to flock to theatres, the makers have already announced that Dhurandhar 2 will arrive on March 19, 2026, setting up a massive box office clash with Yash’s much-awaited Toxic.

