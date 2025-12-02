Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Gains Momentum Before Release

With just three days remaining for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to hit theatres, the film’s advance booking opened on a strong note. Pre-sales began nationwide on Monday with about 2,000 shows, and additional screenings were added through the day as exhibitors responded to early demand. While the initial rush was intense, the momentum eased by late evening.

Advance booking trends for Dhurandhar

Within hours of opening, Dhurandhar crossed the ₹1 crore gross mark in day-one pre-sales. By Monday night, the film had already exceeded ₹1 crore in advance collections. But after the early surge—fuelled by promotional buzz and Ranveer’s fan base—the numbers began to level out. By Tuesday afternoon, the film had added only about ₹35 lakh to its tally, taking day-one advances to roughly ₹1.4 crore and the opening-weekend figure to a little over ₹2 crore.

This performance comes despite a notably high average ticket price of around ₹310 for both regular and IMAX formats. What’s working in the film’s favour, however, is that demand remains steady even at premium price points. Mumbai’s INOX Maison in BKC, where tickets are priced at ₹1620, is already sold out for Friday. In cities like Gurgaon, several shows priced at ₹1500 and above are also filling up fast.

Dhurandhar is expected to comfortably surpass the pre-sales of Ranveer’s last major theatrical release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which had opened at just under ₹4 crore in 2023. Its real challenge, however, lies in matching the advance booking numbers of this year’s big-ticket action spectacles. War 2 posted over ₹20 crore in day-one advances, powered by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s combined pull. A more realistic comparison is Chhaava, which recorded ₹13.80 crore in pre-sales for its opening day. While trade experts believe Dhurandhar would ideally aim for a ₹10 crore benchmark, the climb appears steep at the moment—though industry sentiment remains optimistic.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as an undercover Indian operative who infiltrates the criminal networks of Lyari in Pakistan. Drawing inspiration from real-world events, the film incorporates several figures from contemporary Pakistani history into its storyline. The ensemble cast includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar releases in cinemas on December 5.