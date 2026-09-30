'Dhurandhar 2' TV Premiere To Be 10 Minutes Shorter, CBFC Orders 45-50 Cuts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBFC ordered 45-50 cuts for television suitability.

Extreme violence and gore scenes were majorly edited.

The TV version is 10 minutes shorter, U/A 16+.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, is all set to premiere on television after its successful theatrical and OTT run. However, before its TV premiere, the film underwent several changes after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers to make around 45 to 50 cuts. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will premiere on TV in October. The television version has also received a U/A 16+ certification from the CBFC.

Dhurandhar 2 Gets 45-50 Cuts For TV Premiere

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC for its theatrical release. Therefore, before its television premiere, the makers had to submit the film to the certification board again. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to make around 45 to 50 cuts to make the film more suitable for television audiences. A trade source quoted by the publication said that most of the changes were related to scenes depicting extreme violence and gore. The source further claimed that the makers edited the disturbing sequences in a way that the overall impact of the film remained intact.

READ MORE | ‘Last Few Weeks Weren’t Easy’: Isha Rikhi Apologises To Fans After ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Exit; Badshah Posts ‘I Love You’ Reel

What Is The Runtime Of Dhurandhar 2's TV Version?

Following the changes, the CBFC cleared Dhurandhar: The Revenge for its television premiere with a U/A 16+ certification. According to the CBFC certification details cited in the report, the television version has a runtime of 219 minutes and 6 seconds, which is approximately 3 hours, 39 minutes and 6 seconds. The theatrical version had a runtime of 229.6 minutes, or approximately 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds. This means the television version is around 10 minutes shorter than the theatrical cut.

READ MORE | Who Is Siwet Tomar? Know About His 'Roadies' Journey, Career And 'Rise And Fall 2' Controversy

When And Where To Watch 'Dhurandhar 2' On TV?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, October 18, at 7 PM. The TV premiere will feature the revised version cleared by the CBFC with a U/A 16+ certification.

About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios. The first instalment, Dhurandhar, was released on December 5, 2025, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in theatres on March 19. Both films went on to record strong performances at the box office.