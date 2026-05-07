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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Slips 5.45% On Wednesday, Bhooth Bangla Becomes Akshay Kumar’s Third Biggest Post-COVID Hit

Dhurandhar 2 Slips 5.45% On Wednesday, Bhooth Bangla Becomes Akshay Kumar’s Third Biggest Post-COVID Hit

Wednesday Box Office Collection: Both Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla have slowed down at the box office.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 May 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 0.52 crore, showing slowing momentum.
  • Bhooth Bangla nears Rs 300 crore, Akshay Kumar's third hit.
  • Bhooth Bangla collects Rs 1.75 crore with 11% occupancy.
  • Dhurandhar 2 grosses Rs 1,790.91 crore worldwide.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently running in its eighth week in theatres, and its slowing momentum is clearly visible at the box office. Over the last three days, the film has struggled to even cross the Rs 1 crore mark in a single day. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which released earlier this month, continues to perform steadily and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore club. The horror-comedy has already emerged as Akshay Kumar’s third biggest post-COVID hit.

On Wednesday, both films witnessed a dip in collections. Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 1.75 crore at the box office - a 22.22 per cent drop compared to Tuesday’s earnings. Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 0.52 crore on Wednesday, which is a 5.45 per cent dip from Tuesday’s collection.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has so far collected Rs 1,790.91 crore worldwide. Out of this, the film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 1,364.61 crore, while overseas earnings are at Rs 426.30 crore. The India net collection currently stands at Rs 1,140.17 crore.

ALSO READ| OPINION | Is Raja Shivaji Dhurandhar Part 3?

The Day 49 collection was largely driven by the Hindi version, which contributed Rs 0.50 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 0.01 crore each.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Paid Previews: Rs 43 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Week 3 Total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Week 4 Total: Rs 54.70 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Week 5 Total: Rs 19.37 crore
Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore
Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore
Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore
Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore
Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Week 6 & Beyond:
Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore
Day 38: Rs 3 crore
Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore
Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore
Day 41: Rs 1.30 crore
Day 42: Rs 1 crore
Day 43: Rs 1.15 crore
Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore
Day 45: Rs 1.15 crore
Day 46: Rs 1.31 crore
Day 47: Rs 0.50 crore
Day 48: Rs 0.55 crore
Day 49: Rs 0.52 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Bhooth Bangla has so far earned Rs 232.78 crore worldwide. The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 175.93 crore, while overseas earnings are at Rs 56.85 crore. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 148.25 crore.

ALSO READ| Citadel 2 Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Spy-ce Less Sequel That Goes Undercover (And Stays There)

On Day 20, which was the film’s third Wednesday, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 1.75 crore from 4,522 shows, recording an occupancy of 11 per cent.

Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore
Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore
Day 2: Rs 19 crore
Day 3: Rs 23 crore
Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore
Day 5: Rs 8 crore
Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore
Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore

Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore
Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore
Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore
Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore
Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore
Day 14: Rs 3.50 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 43.75 crore

Day 15: Rs 4.50 crore
Day 16: Rs 4.35 crore
Day 17: Rs 5.50 crore
Day 18: Rs 1.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 2.25 crore
Day 20: Rs 1.75 crore

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office status of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 is in its eighth week and its momentum is slowing, with recent daily collections struggling to cross Rs 1 crore.

How is Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla performing at the box office?

Bhooth Bangla is performing steadily and is approaching the Rs 300 crore club, becoming Akshay Kumar's third biggest post-COVID hit.

What are the total worldwide collections for Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,790.91 crore worldwide, with Rs 1,364.61 crore from India and Rs 426.30 crore from overseas.

What are the total worldwide collections for Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla has earned Rs 232.78 crore worldwide, with Rs 175.93 crore from India and Rs 56.85 crore from overseas.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Ranveer SIngh Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar 2
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