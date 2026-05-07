Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 earns Rs 0.52 crore, showing slowing momentum.

Bhooth Bangla nears Rs 300 crore, Akshay Kumar's third hit.

Bhooth Bangla collects Rs 1.75 crore with 11% occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses Rs 1,790.91 crore worldwide.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently running in its eighth week in theatres, and its slowing momentum is clearly visible at the box office. Over the last three days, the film has struggled to even cross the Rs 1 crore mark in a single day. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which released earlier this month, continues to perform steadily and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore club. The horror-comedy has already emerged as Akshay Kumar’s third biggest post-COVID hit.

On Wednesday, both films witnessed a dip in collections. Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 1.75 crore at the box office - a 22.22 per cent drop compared to Tuesday’s earnings. Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 0.52 crore on Wednesday, which is a 5.45 per cent dip from Tuesday’s collection.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has so far collected Rs 1,790.91 crore worldwide. Out of this, the film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 1,364.61 crore, while overseas earnings are at Rs 426.30 crore. The India net collection currently stands at Rs 1,140.17 crore.

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The Day 49 collection was largely driven by the Hindi version, which contributed Rs 0.50 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 0.01 crore each.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Paid Previews: Rs 43 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Week 3 Total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Week 4 Total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Week 5 Total: Rs 19.37 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Week 6 & Beyond:

Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore

Day 38: Rs 3 crore

Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 41: Rs 1.30 crore

Day 42: Rs 1 crore

Day 43: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 45: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 46: Rs 1.31 crore

Day 47: Rs 0.50 crore

Day 48: Rs 0.55 crore

Day 49: Rs 0.52 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Bhooth Bangla has so far earned Rs 232.78 crore worldwide. The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 175.93 crore, while overseas earnings are at Rs 56.85 crore. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 148.25 crore.

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On Day 20, which was the film’s third Wednesday, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 1.75 crore from 4,522 shows, recording an occupancy of 11 per cent.

Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore

Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore

Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 14: Rs 3.50 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 43.75 crore

Day 15: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 16: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 17: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.75 crore