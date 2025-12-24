Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Set For Eid 2026 Release: Ranveer Singh-Led Thriller To Hit Theatres March 19

Dhurandhar 2 Set For Eid 2026 Release: Ranveer Singh-Led Thriller To Hit Theatres March 19

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 announced a grand release on March 19, 2026, across five languages, bringing Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster espionage thriller to theatres for Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 06:41 PM (IST)

Mumbai: The much anticipated sequel to filmmaker Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar 2" is slated to release in theatres on March 19, coinciding with the festival of Eid, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The espionage-thriller, written and co-produced by “Uri: The Surgical Strike” fame Dhar, is inspired by true events and covert operations.

The first chapter, which released on December 5, has become a blockbuster hit by amassing reportedly Rs. 597 crore in India and claiming the top 10 spot of the highest earning Indian movies ever.

The makers officially announced “Dhurandhar 2” is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

According to the press release, the distributors and exhibitors from the South of India flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans calling for the film to be made available in regional languages.

Taking cognisance of this organic demand, the makers decided to expand the franchise’s footprint with “Dhurandhar 2”.

Led by Ranveer Singh, “Dhurandhar” boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Manav Gohil.

It is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Dhar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2

Before You Go

Pawan Singh To Contest Elections In Bihar, Here's What Ravi Kishan Has To Say On Bhojpuri Industry

Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Big Update: GRAP-IV Restrictions Lifted In Delhi-All You Need to Know
Big Update: GRAP-IV Restrictions Lifted In Delhi-All You Need to Know
Cities
Delhi Metro Expansion Gets Cabinet Nod; Phase-VA Approved With 13 New Stations: Check Details
Delhi Metro Expansion Gets Cabinet Nod; Phase-VA Approved With 13 New Stations: Check Details
India
'Candle March For Gaza, Silence For Bangladesh': UP CM Yogi's Scathing Remarks At Opposition
'Candle March For Gaza, Silence For Bangladesh': UP CM Yogi's Scathing Remarks At Opposition
Election 2025
‘Batenge To Katenge’: Thackeray Cousins' Strong Pitch For High-Stakes Mumbai Civic Polls
‘Batenge To Katenge’: Thackeray Cousins' Strong Pitch For High-Stakes Mumbai Civic Polls
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget