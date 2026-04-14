Dhurandhar 2 Sees Its Lowest Monday Ever, Ranveer Singh’s Film Mints Just Rs 5.20 Cr On Day 26

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 sees box office slowdown despite high earnings.

Film collected Rs 1,718.62 crore globally, domestic net Rs 1,088.62 crore.

Day 26 collection dropped significantly, showing a downward trend.

The franchise now exceeds Rs 3,000 crore worldwide.

Despite a record-breaking run at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now witnessing a steady slowdown. The film has so far collected Rs 1,718.62 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,303.37 crore gross from India and Rs 415.25 crore from overseas markets. Its domestic net collection stands at Rs 1,088.62 crore, according to data available on Sacnilk.

Even with these massive numbers, the film still trails behind all-time giants like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 in lifetime earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26

On Day 26, Dhurandhar 2 collected only Rs 5.20 crore at the box office. This reflects a 64.14 per cent drop compared to the previous day and nearly a 48 per cent decline from last Monday’s earnings.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar Franchise Crosses Rs 3000 Crore Worldwide, Sara Arjun Celebrates On Social Media

The film had earned Rs 14.50 crore on Day 25 and around Rs 10 crore on the previous Monday. This shows a clear downward trend despite its strong overall performance.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-wise Box Office Collection

The film opened with strong numbers, earning Rs 43 crore just from paid previews, followed by a massive Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1.

The first week closed at Rs 674.17 crore, making it one of the biggest opening weeks in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh And Mohammed Siraj Comfort Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle’s Funeral | Watch Viral Videos

However, collections dipped in Week 2 to Rs 263.65 crore, and further declined in Week 3 to Rs 110.60 crore, as the film entered its fourth week in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third-week total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore



Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Dhurandhar Franchise

The Dhurandhar franchise, which includes the 2025 film Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has now crossed an estimated Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, making it the first Indian franchise to achieve this milestone with just two films.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Suniel Shetty, and Arjun Rampal, among others.

The film is expected to stream soon on JioHotstar and was released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Hindi version leads earnings with Rs 1,022.54 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 48.48 crore, Tamil at Rs 21.81 crore, Kannada at Rs 4.02 crore, and Malayalam at Rs 2.05 crore.