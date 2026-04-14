Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,718.62 crore worldwide. This includes Rs 1,303.37 crore from India and Rs 415.25 crore from overseas.
Dhurandhar 2 Sees Its Lowest Monday Ever, Ranveer Singh’s Film Mints Just Rs 5.20 Cr On Day 26
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: The film minted Rs 1088.62 crore at the Indian box office so far as it inches closer to breaking the lofetime earnings of Baahibali 2 and Pushpa 2.
- Dhurandhar 2 sees box office slowdown despite high earnings.
- Film collected Rs 1,718.62 crore globally, domestic net Rs 1,088.62 crore.
- Day 26 collection dropped significantly, showing a downward trend.
- The franchise now exceeds Rs 3,000 crore worldwide.
Despite a record-breaking run at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now witnessing a steady slowdown. The film has so far collected Rs 1,718.62 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,303.37 crore gross from India and Rs 415.25 crore from overseas markets. Its domestic net collection stands at Rs 1,088.62 crore, according to data available on Sacnilk.
Even with these massive numbers, the film still trails behind all-time giants like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 in lifetime earnings.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26
On Day 26, Dhurandhar 2 collected only Rs 5.20 crore at the box office. This reflects a 64.14 per cent drop compared to the previous day and nearly a 48 per cent decline from last Monday’s earnings.
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The film had earned Rs 14.50 crore on Day 25 and around Rs 10 crore on the previous Monday. This shows a clear downward trend despite its strong overall performance.
Dhurandhar 2 Day-wise Box Office Collection
The film opened with strong numbers, earning Rs 43 crore just from paid previews, followed by a massive Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1.
The first week closed at Rs 674.17 crore, making it one of the biggest opening weeks in Indian cinema.
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However, collections dipped in Week 2 to Rs 263.65 crore, and further declined in Week 3 to Rs 110.60 crore, as the film entered its fourth week in theatres.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore
First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Third-week total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Dhurandhar Franchise
The Dhurandhar franchise, which includes the 2025 film Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has now crossed an estimated Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, making it the first Indian franchise to achieve this milestone with just two films.
Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Suniel Shetty, and Arjun Rampal, among others.
The film is expected to stream soon on JioHotstar and was released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The Hindi version leads earnings with Rs 1,022.54 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 48.48 crore, Tamil at Rs 21.81 crore, Kannada at Rs 4.02 crore, and Malayalam at Rs 2.05 crore.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the total worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2?
How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on its 26th day?
On Day 26, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 5.20 crore at the box office. This marked a significant drop from previous days.
What was the opening week collection for Dhurandhar 2?
Dhurandhar 2 had a massive opening week, closing at Rs 674.17 crore. This included Rs 43 crore from paid previews and Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1.
What is the total collection of the Dhurandhar franchise?
The Dhurandhar franchise, with its two films, has crossed an estimated Rs 3,000 crore worldwide. This is the first Indian franchise to reach this milestone with only two movies.
Which language version of Dhurandhar 2 earned the most?
The Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 leads the earnings with Rs 1,022.54 crore. The Telugu version follows with Rs 48.48 crore.