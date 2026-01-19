Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Release Date Confirmed, Teaser Set To Roll With Border 2 In Theatres

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Confirmed, Teaser Set To Roll With Border 2 In Theatres

After delay rumours sparked concern among fans, Dhurandhar 2 has locked its release date. The sequel’s teaser will debut on the big screen with the patriotic drama Border 2.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

One of the most talked-about films slated for 2026, Dhurandhar 2, continues to fuel anticipation among moviegoers. Although the year has only just begun, excitement around Aditya Dhar’s sequel surged soon after Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 19, and recent rumours suggesting a delay briefly dampened fans’ spirits. Those speculations, however, have now been conclusively dismissed.

Dhurandhar 2 release date remains unchanged

The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in cinemas on its originally announced date. While audiences will have to wait until the end of February for the full trailer, a teaser is set to roll out much earlier. The first glimpse of the sequel will be attached to Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Border 2.

Patriotic cinema wave continues

The coming months appear packed with nationalistic dramas. After Dhurandhar and Ikkis, Border 2 is next in line, featuring Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, director Aditya Dhar has revisited the end-credit sequence of Dhurandhar, re-editing it into a teaser format for Dhurandhar 2. This special cut will be screened in theatres with Border 2 from January 23.

Makers aim to reinforce the sequel’s release date

Explaining the strategy, a source was quoted saying, “The idea is to replug the release date in the minds of cinema-going audiences. Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed for an Eid 2026 release, the teaser will re-establish the date with some newer visuals.”

Big-screen-first teaser strategy

The source further claimed, “Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are nationalistic films, and the team at Jio Studios wants to capitalize on the wave of patriotic cinema. The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen. For the beginners, it is a big screen exclusive.”

About Border 2

Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana, with Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna appearing in special cameos. The film is a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s cult 1997 war classic Border.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dhurandhar 2 be released?

Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed for an Eid 2026 release and will arrive in cinemas on March 19.

Where can I see the first glimpse of Dhurandhar 2?

The first glimpse of Dhurandhar 2, a special cut from the end credits of the first film, will be attached to the upcoming film Border 2.

Will the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 be released online?

Yes, the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 will be released digitally after its exclusive premiere on the big screen with Border 2.

Are there any rumors about Dhurandhar 2's release date being delayed?

Recent rumors about a delay have been conclusively dismissed by the makers, who have confirmed the original release date remains unchanged.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Operation Trashi-I: Soldier Dies After Being Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Cities
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
'Selfish Woman': Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Aparna Yadav
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
World
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
'Now It Is Time': Trump Renews Push To Bring Greenland Under US Control, Cites ‘Russian Threat’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget