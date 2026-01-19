Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Confirmed, Teaser Set To Roll With Border 2 In Theatres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







One of the most talked-about films slated for 2026, Dhurandhar 2, continues to fuel anticipation among moviegoers. Although the year has only just begun, excitement around Aditya Dhar’s sequel surged soon after Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 19, and recent rumours suggesting a delay briefly dampened fans’ spirits. Those speculations, however, have now been conclusively dismissed.

Dhurandhar 2 release date remains unchanged

The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in cinemas on its originally announced date. While audiences will have to wait until the end of February for the full trailer, a teaser is set to roll out much earlier. The first glimpse of the sequel will be attached to Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Border 2.

Patriotic cinema wave continues

The coming months appear packed with nationalistic dramas. After Dhurandhar and Ikkis, Border 2 is next in line, featuring Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, director Aditya Dhar has revisited the end-credit sequence of Dhurandhar, re-editing it into a teaser format for Dhurandhar 2. This special cut will be screened in theatres with Border 2 from January 23.

Makers aim to reinforce the sequel’s release date

Explaining the strategy, a source was quoted saying, “The idea is to replug the release date in the minds of cinema-going audiences. Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed for an Eid 2026 release, the teaser will re-establish the date with some newer visuals.”

Big-screen-first teaser strategy

The source further claimed, “Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are nationalistic films, and the team at Jio Studios wants to capitalize on the wave of patriotic cinema. The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen. For the beginners, it is a big screen exclusive.”

About Border 2

Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana, with Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna appearing in special cameos. The film is a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s cult 1997 war classic Border.