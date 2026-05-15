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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream ‘Raw & Andekha’ Version Of Ranveer Singh’s Film In India

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream ‘Raw & Andekha’ Version Of Ranveer Singh’s Film In India

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 OTT release in India is confirmed on JioHotstar. The ‘Raw & Andekha’ version streams from June 4 at 7 PM with intense, unfiltered action.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 May 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar 2 to stream June 4 on JioHotstar.
  • The uncensored version will stream from 7 PM on 4th June.
  • Intense violence, graphic scenes, and action are featured.
  • Film will be available in five Indian languages.

Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has finally locked its OTT release date and time in India. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, which premiered on Netflix internationally today, May 15, is now set to stream in India next month. The makers have confirmed that the “Raw & Andekha” version will also be released in India. It will feature intense violence, graphic scenes, curse words, and brutal action sequences.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the action thriller is currently running in theatres. As a result, the Indian OTT premiere has been scheduled for a later date.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 ‘Raw And Uncut’ OTT Version Streams Overseas, Check Full List Of Graphic Scenes Cut From Theatres

Unlike the first instalment, which streamed on Netflix, the sequel’s streaming rights are with JioHotstar. The platform will release the “Raw & Andekha” version in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film is set to premiere on June 4 at 7 PM on JioHotstar.

The platform also teased the release with a notification that read: “Ladies and Gentlemen, watch out. Hamza’s revenge explodes on June 4.”

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 On Netflix And JioHotstar Both? Here's What's Behind The Unusual OTT Deal

The official description on the platform states, “As rivals close in, the mission spirals into a personal war, spurring a bloodbath in Lyari. Navigating maddening power, a long-kept cover is now at stake!”

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dhurandhar 2 be available to watch in India?

Dhurandhar 2 will premiere on JioHotstar in India on June 4th at 7 PM.

Where can I watch Dhurandhar 2 in India?

The movie will be streaming on JioHotstar in India.

Will there be a different version of Dhurandhar 2 released in India?

Yes, India will receive the uncut version of the film.

What languages will Dhurandhar 2 be available in on JioHotstar?

The movie will be available in Hindi (original), Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Ranveer SIngh JioHotstar Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date
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