Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 to stream June 4 on JioHotstar.

The uncensored version will stream from 7 PM on 4th June.

Intense violence, graphic scenes, and action are featured.

Film will be available in five Indian languages.

Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has finally locked its OTT release date and time in India. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, which premiered on Netflix internationally today, May 15, is now set to stream in India next month. The makers have confirmed that the “Raw & Andekha” version will also be released in India. It will feature intense violence, graphic scenes, curse words, and brutal action sequences.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the action thriller is currently running in theatres. As a result, the Indian OTT premiere has been scheduled for a later date.

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Unlike the first instalment, which streamed on Netflix, the sequel’s streaming rights are with JioHotstar. The platform will release the “Raw & Andekha” version in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film is set to premiere on June 4 at 7 PM on JioHotstar.

Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready for this? 😉 pic.twitter.com/yYGs06uI4H — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 15, 2026

The platform also teased the release with a notification that read: “Ladies and Gentlemen, watch out. Hamza’s revenge explodes on June 4.”

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The official description on the platform states, “As rivals close in, the mission spirals into a personal war, spurring a bloodbath in Lyari. Navigating maddening power, a long-kept cover is now at stake!”