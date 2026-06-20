Dhurandhar 2 Drives 2026 Box Office Growth As Earnings Rise 12% Year-On-Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian box office grew 12%, Dhurandhar 2 led collections.

January started strong; February dipped before March surge.

April-May maintained growth; upcoming releases may break records.

The Indian film industry has enjoyed a strong beginning to 2026, with box-office revenues showing significant growth compared to the same period last year. A combination of successful releases and strong audience turnout has helped theatres record impressive numbers, with Dhurandhar 2 emerging as the standout performer.

Data released by Ormax Media reveals that the Indian box office generated a gross collection of Rs 5,373 crore between January and May 2026. During the corresponding period in 2025, collections stood at Rs 4,804 crore. The latest figures represent a 12 per cent increase, highlighting the industry's continued recovery and growing momentum.

Dhurandhar 2 Becomes Year’s Biggest Box Office Driver

While several films contributed to the overall growth, Dhurandhar 2 has played the most significant role in boosting collections. Released in March, the blockbuster drew audiences to theatres in huge numbers and went on to collect Rs 1,277 crore gross. Its phenomenal performance not only dominated the box office but also helped March become the highest-grossing month of the year so far.

The film's success demonstrated that audiences are still willing to flock to cinemas for large-scale theatrical experiences, even amid rising ticket prices.

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January Sets Tone For Strong Year

The year began on a positive note, with January contributing Rs 1,324 crore to the overall box-office tally.

Sunny Deol's Border 2 led the month's earnings with Rs 378 crore, while Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu followed with Rs 257 crore. Despite considerable anticipation, Prabhas' The Raja Saab concluded its theatrical run with collections of Rs 173 crore.

February Witnesses Temporary Dip

Momentum slowed in February, with total collections falling to Rs 427 crore.

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Among the month's releases, Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo emerged as the top performer, earning Rs 74 crore. Thaai Kizhavi followed closely with Rs 70 crore, while The Kerala Story 2 collected Rs 55 crore. Although the month delivered comparatively modest numbers, it paved the way for the explosive growth that followed.

March Delivers Massive Surge

March proved to be the turning point for the industry.

Fuelled by the extraordinary success of Dhurandhar 2, monthly collections skyrocketed to Rs 1,686 crore. The film generated tremendous excitement among moviegoers, resulting in packed theatres across the country and one of the strongest monthly performances in recent years.

Horror, Regional Cinema Keep Momentum Alive

April maintained healthy box-office activity with total collections of Rs 798 crore.

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The biggest success of the month was Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, which earned Rs 190 crore. South Indian release Vaaja 2 also performed strongly, collecting Rs 148 crore.

In May, the box office gathered further pace, generating Rs 1,138 crore in revenue. Tamil film Karuppu topped the charts with Rs 229 crore, while Malayalam hit Drishyam 3 added Rs 133 crore. Marathi cinema also enjoyed a successful month, contributing Rs 172 crore to the overall total.

Major Releases Yet To Arrive

Despite the impressive figures already recorded, some of 2026's most anticipated films are still awaiting release.

Among them is Shah Rukh Khan's King, which features Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24. The film is expected to be one of the year's biggest attractions.

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 is set for an August release, while Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 continues to generate massive buzz ahead of its theatrical debut.

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South Cinema's Big-Budget Spectacles Await Release

The South Indian film industry also has several major projects lined up.

Yash's long-delayed Toxic, reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 700 crore, remains one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, produced on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, is also expected to make a significant impact when it reaches cinemas.

Could 2026 Break Existing Records?

The highest annual box-office collection in Indian cinema currently belongs to 2025, which generated Rs 13,395 crore, driven by films such as Chhaava, Saiyaara and Dhurandhar.

However, with more than Rs 5,300 crore already collected in the first five months and several high-profile releases still to come, industry observers have reason to be optimistic. If the current pace continues, 2026 could emerge as another landmark year for Indian cinema and potentially challenge existing box-office records.