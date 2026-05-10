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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees 114.3% Growth On 8th Saturday, Falls Short Of Rs 1 Cr Mark

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees 114.3% Growth On 8th Saturday, Falls Short Of Rs 1 Cr Mark

Dhurandhar 2 records Rs 0.90 Cr on Day 52 with 114% growth. Ranveer Singh’s film nears Rs 1,793 Cr worldwide amid OTT release buzz.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 May 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' shows strong box office performance.
  • Day 52 earnings saw a significant 114.3% increase.
  • India net collection nears Rs 1,142 crore; worldwide gross Rs 1,793 crore.
  • Anticipation builds for its potential OTT release next week.

Even after completing seven weeks at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no real signs of fading away. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller continues to draw audiences, with its 52nd day benefiting from a noticeable weekend uptick. At a time when most films begin to taper off sharply, this one is still managing to hold its ground.

What’s adding to the intrigue is the growing buzz around its expected OTT release, which has only intensified public curiosity. Yet, despite the digital chatter, the film’s theatrical run hasn’t lost steam. Instead, it’s maintaining a steady grip on the box office.

ALSO READ: TVK Vijay's Victory Is A 'Win For Tamil Nadu People', Says Genelia D'Souza

Strong Jump On Day 52

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its eighth Saturday, the film registered a sharp rise in collections. It earned Rs 0.90 crore on Day 52, marking a significant 114.3% increase compared to the previous day’s Rs 0.42 crore. The figures came from 710 shows, signalling renewed footfall over the weekend.

India Collections Near Peak Totals

With the latest numbers in, the film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 1,141.99 crore. Meanwhile, the India gross has climbed to Rs 1,366.79 crore.

These figures reinforce the film’s position as one of the most consistent performers in recent times, especially considering ongoing competition from newer releases.

Overseas Adds To Global Push

Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 added Rs 0.10 crore on Day 52. This takes its total overseas gross to Rs 426.50 crore so far.

Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross now sits at Rs 1,793.29 crore, inching closer to the Rs 1,795 crore milestone.

ALSO READ: 'Stay Patient…Bigger Picture Unfolding': Vijay’s Bodyguard Drops Cryptic Note Amid TVK Government Formation

OTT Buzz Gains Momentum

While the box office story remains impressive, the film is also making headlines for its digital release buzz. Viral posts suggest that the movie, reportedly titled Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) for OTT, could drop between May 14 and 15, depending on time zones.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How is Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing at the box office after seven weeks?

The film is showing no signs of fading, drawing audiences and benefiting from weekend upticks even after seven weeks. It continues to hold its ground despite its long theatrical run.

What was the box office collection on Day 52 of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

On its eighth Saturday (Day 52), the film earned Rs 0.90 crore, a significant 114.3% increase from the previous day's Rs 0.42 crore. This was from 710 shows.

What are the current India net and gross collections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The film's India net collection has reached Rs 1,141.99 crore. The India gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,366.79 crore.

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned overseas and worldwide?

Internationally, the film added Rs 0.10 crore on Day 52, bringing its overseas gross to Rs 426.50 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,793.29 crore.

Is there any news about the OTT release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Yes, there is growing buzz around its expected OTT release, reportedly titled Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha). It might release between May 14 and 15, depending on time zones.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
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