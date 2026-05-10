Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees 114.3% Growth On 8th Saturday, Falls Short Of Rs 1 Cr Mark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' shows strong box office performance.

Day 52 earnings saw a significant 114.3% increase.

India net collection nears Rs 1,142 crore; worldwide gross Rs 1,793 crore.

Anticipation builds for its potential OTT release next week.

Even after completing seven weeks at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no real signs of fading away. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller continues to draw audiences, with its 52nd day benefiting from a noticeable weekend uptick. At a time when most films begin to taper off sharply, this one is still managing to hold its ground.

What’s adding to the intrigue is the growing buzz around its expected OTT release, which has only intensified public curiosity. Yet, despite the digital chatter, the film’s theatrical run hasn’t lost steam. Instead, it’s maintaining a steady grip on the box office.

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Strong Jump On Day 52

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its eighth Saturday, the film registered a sharp rise in collections. It earned Rs 0.90 crore on Day 52, marking a significant 114.3% increase compared to the previous day’s Rs 0.42 crore. The figures came from 710 shows, signalling renewed footfall over the weekend.

India Collections Near Peak Totals

With the latest numbers in, the film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 1,141.99 crore. Meanwhile, the India gross has climbed to Rs 1,366.79 crore.

These figures reinforce the film’s position as one of the most consistent performers in recent times, especially considering ongoing competition from newer releases.

Overseas Adds To Global Push

Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 added Rs 0.10 crore on Day 52. This takes its total overseas gross to Rs 426.50 crore so far.

Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross now sits at Rs 1,793.29 crore, inching closer to the Rs 1,795 crore milestone.

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OTT Buzz Gains Momentum

While the box office story remains impressive, the film is also making headlines for its digital release buzz. Viral posts suggest that the movie, reportedly titled Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) for OTT, could drop between May 14 and 15, depending on time zones.