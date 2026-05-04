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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Surpasses Baahubali 2, Becomes 2nd Biggest Indian Hit

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Surpasses Baahubali 2, Becomes 2nd Biggest Indian Hit

Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh crosses Rs 1,788 crore globally, overtaking Baahubali 2 to become the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 07:44 AM (IST)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has rewritten global box offive leaderboard. The film has emerged as the second-highest grossing Indian films of all time. It has now overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, marking a defining moment for Bollywood on the world stage.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Breaks Silence On ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Backlash, Says 'It’s Just A Comedy Of Errors’

Rs 1,788 Crore Milestone Achieved In 46 Days

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has now crossed a staggering Rs 1,788.35 crore worldwide, with a global gross split of Rs 1,362.60 crore from India and Rs 425.75 crore from overseas market. Its net collection stands at Rs 1,138.54 crore across 513,055 shows, reflecting its massive theatrical reach even in its eighth week.

Despite a slowdown in recent days, where collections dipped below the Rs 1 crore mark, the film has managed to hold its ground and edge past Baahubali 2’s lifetime worldwide figure of approximately Rs 1,788 crore.

Beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

For years, Baahubali 2 stood as the gold standard of Indian box office success, redefining scale and ambition. Now, Dhurandhar 2 has moved ahead of it in the global race, signalling a new chapter for commercial Hindi cinema.

The film’s performance has been particularly notable given the ongoing buzz around competing releases, yet it has continued its steady climb through its 46-day theatrical journey.

ALSO READ: Sunita Ahuja Takes Sharp Dig At Govinda Amid Separation Buzz, Says 'Jo Ankhiyon Se Goli Maarta Hai…'

Can Dangal’s Historic Record Still Stand?

While Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Baahubali 2, the ultimate benchmark remains untouched. Aamir Khan’s Dangal continues to lead as the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide with around Rs 2,070 crore.

A significant portion of Dangal’s earnings came from China, where it collected over Rs 1,300 crore alone. Industry observers often view that run as an exceptional case, given the market’s unpredictable nature for Indian films.

This makes Dhurandhar 2’s achievement even more significant. It has reached this milestone without relying heavily on such a dominant single international market.

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
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Box Office Collection Dangal Baahubali 2 Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
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