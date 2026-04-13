Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 14.75 crore on Day 25.

The film's India net collection now exceeds Rs 1083 crore.

Worldwide earnings for Dhurandhar 2 surpass Rs 1713 crore.

New releases may soon challenge Dhurandhar 2's run.

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its extraordinary theatrical run even in its fourth week. On Day 25, the film has once again delivered a solid performance, reinforcing its status as one of the biggest Indian cinematic successes in recent times.

Despite being nearly a month into its release, the spy-action spectacle is still drawing audiences in large numbers across domestic and international markets, keeping trade analysts closely watching its every move.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Cr Net

Day 25 Box Office Performance Sees Strong Momentum

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 registered an estimated Rs 14.75 crore net collection in India on Day 25, maintaining impressive consistency across screens. The film recorded earnings from thousands of shows nationwide.

With this, the film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 1,083.67 crore, marking yet another significant milestone in its historic box office journey.

India And Overseas Collections

The film’s performance is not limited to domestic markets alone. Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 has also maintained strong traction.

India Gross Total: Rs 1,297.48 crore (approx.)

Rs 1,297.48 crore (approx.) Overseas Collection: Rs 415.50 crore (approx.)

Rs 415.50 crore (approx.) Total Collection: Rs 1713 (approx.)

This takes the combined worldwide earnings to a massive scale, cementing the film’s position among the highest-grossing Indian releases ever recorded.

Where Dhurandhar 2 Stands Now

Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed several major Indian blockbusters, including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal in lifetime India collections.

However, the film still trails behind the massive benchmark set by Pushpa 2: The Rise, which remains the current record-holder in the race with a lifetime collection of Rs 1742 crore (approx.).

New Competition On The Horizon

The coming weeks are set to bring fresh challenges. The upcoming release of Bhooth Bangla on April 17 is expected to reshape box office dynamics, potentially impacting screen share and audience turnout for ongoing titles.

With competition intensifying, it remains to be seen how much further Dhurandhar 2 can stretch its already historic run.