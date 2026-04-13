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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 25: Ranveer Singh’s Action-Packed Film Hits Rs 1713 Cr, Trails Pushpa 2 By Just Rs 29 Cr

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 25: Ranveer Singh’s Action-Packed Film Hits Rs 1713 Cr, Trails Pushpa 2 By Just Rs 29 Cr

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 25 Update: Ranveer Singh starrer continues strong run, crosses ₹1083 crore India net and eyes Pushpa 2 lifetime record.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 14.75 crore on Day 25.
  • The film's India net collection now exceeds Rs 1083 crore.
  • Worldwide earnings for Dhurandhar 2 surpass Rs 1713 crore.
  • New releases may soon challenge Dhurandhar 2's run.

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its extraordinary theatrical run even in its fourth week. On Day 25, the film has once again delivered a solid performance, reinforcing its status as one of the biggest Indian cinematic successes in recent times.

Despite being nearly a month into its release, the spy-action spectacle is still drawing audiences in large numbers across domestic and international markets, keeping trade analysts closely watching its every move.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Cr Net

Day 25 Box Office Performance Sees Strong Momentum

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 registered an estimated Rs 14.75 crore net collection in India on Day 25, maintaining impressive consistency across screens. The film recorded earnings from thousands of shows nationwide.

With this, the film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 1,083.67 crore, marking yet another significant milestone in its historic box office journey.

India And Overseas Collections 

The film’s performance is not limited to domestic markets alone. Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 has also maintained strong traction.

  • India Gross Total: Rs 1,297.48 crore (approx.)
  • Overseas Collection: Rs 415.50 crore (approx.)
  • Total Collection: Rs 1713 (approx.)

This takes the combined worldwide earnings to a massive scale, cementing the film’s position among the highest-grossing Indian releases ever recorded.

Where Dhurandhar 2 Stands Now

Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed several major Indian blockbusters, including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal in lifetime India collections.

However, the film still trails behind the massive benchmark set by Pushpa 2: The Rise, which remains the current record-holder in the race with a lifetime collection of Rs 1742 crore (approx.).

New Competition On The Horizon

The coming weeks are set to bring fresh challenges. The upcoming release of Bhooth Bangla on April 17 is expected to reshape box office dynamics, potentially impacting screen share and audience turnout for ongoing titles.

With competition intensifying, it remains to be seen how much further Dhurandhar 2 can stretch its already historic run.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office collection for Dhurandhar 2 in India?

As of Day 25, Dhurandhar 2 has earned an estimated Rs 14.75 crore net in India, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 1,083.67 crore.

What are the overseas collections for Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has amassed approximately Rs 415.50 crore in overseas collections, indicating strong international performance.

How does Dhurandhar 2's total collection compare to other major Indian films?

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed many major Indian blockbusters in lifetime India collections. However, it still trails behind Pushpa 2: The Rise.

What is the total worldwide gross collection for Dhurandhar 2?

The combined worldwide earnings for Dhurandhar 2 are approximately Rs 1713 crore, solidifying its place as one of the highest-grossing Indian releases.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
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Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
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