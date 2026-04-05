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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has recovered a bit after the Friday dip. The collections on Saturday were up 19 per cent from the previous day. The film, which is running into its 18th day, has been running strong at the box office. The film has earned Rs 1,564.30 crore at the box office and is on its way to minting Rs 1000 crore from India collections alone as it enters its third week.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 25.65 crore on its third Saturday. It had an occupancy of 28.9 per cent and was shown in a total of 14,172 shows. The Hindi language shows the second-highest occupancy, but brought in the most revenue. The film has collected Rs 24.25 crore at the box office.

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Talking about Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages, they together minted Rs 1.40 crore at the box office. The 17th-day collection showed 19 per cent growth compared to the previous day.

In India, the film has grossed Rs 1,179.3 crore, while the overseas market contributed Rs 385 crore. The India nett collection stands at Rs 985.02 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

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Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Other cast members include Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. The film continues the story from the first part, Dhurandhar, and takes viewers through Ranveer’s journey of becoming Hamza Ali Mazari from Jaskirat Singh Rangi.