Dhurandhar 2 has recovered a bit after its initial dip and showed a 19% growth on its third Saturday. The film is running strong in its third week.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Gets Saturday Boost, Collection Up 19% From Friday
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run at the box office and is nearing Rs 1,000 crore in India. The film’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 1,564.30 crore.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has recovered a bit after the Friday dip. The collections on Saturday were up 19 per cent from the previous day. The film, which is running into its 18th day, has been running strong at the box office. The film has earned Rs 1,564.30 crore at the box office and is on its way to minting Rs 1000 crore from India collections alone as it enters its third week.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 25.65 crore on its third Saturday. It had an occupancy of 28.9 per cent and was shown in a total of 14,172 shows. The Hindi language shows the second-highest occupancy, but brought in the most revenue. The film has collected Rs 24.25 crore at the box office.
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Talking about Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages, they together minted Rs 1.40 crore at the box office. The 17th-day collection showed 19 per cent growth compared to the previous day.
In India, the film has grossed Rs 1,179.3 crore, while the overseas market contributed Rs 385 crore. The India nett collection stands at Rs 985.02 crore.
Day-Wise Collection
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore
First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore
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Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Other cast members include Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. The film continues the story from the first part, Dhurandhar, and takes viewers through Ranveer’s journey of becoming Hamza Ali Mazari from Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How is Dhurandhar 2 performing at the box office?
What is the total box office collection of Dhurandhar 2?
The film has earned a total of Rs 1,564.30 crore at the box office. It is also projected to mint Rs 1000 crore from India collections alone.
What was the collection of Dhurandhar 2 on its third Saturday?
On its third Saturday, the film earned Rs 25.65 crore with an occupancy of 28.9%. The Hindi language shows brought in the most revenue.
Who directed Dhurandhar 2 and who are the main cast members?
Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Other cast members include Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.