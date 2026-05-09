Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still drawing attention in its eighth week, although daily numbers are dipping below Rs 1 crore. The film has entered its 51st day of theatrical release.
Dhurandhar 2 Heads Towards Rs 1800 Cr Milestone Despite Daily Box Office Falling Below Rs 1 Cr
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 51: Ranveer Singh’s film inches closer to Rs 1800 crore worldwide despite a dip in daily collections.
- Ranveer Singh starrer spy drama nears Rs 1800 crore worldwide.
- Film's India net collection stands at Rs 1,141.09 crore.
- Overseas gross collection reaches Rs 426.40 crore.
- Rumors of a third installment continue to fuel interest.
As the buzz around a potential third instalment grows louder, Aditya Dhar director and Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to fade from the spotlight. Even in its eighth week, the spy drama continues to draw attention.
But with daily numbers now dipping below Rs 1 crore, can it sustain the momentum long enough to hit the milestone of Rs 1800 crore worldwide?
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A Slower Pace, But The Finish Line Is Near
The film has now entered Day 51 of its theatrical run, navigating stiff competition from newer releases. While its pace has understandably slowed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still managing to stay afloat at the ticket window. The bigger picture remains impressive, with the film steadily marching towards a historic global total.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 0.42 crore net in India on its 51st day, marking a 16 per cent drop from the previous day’s Rs 0.50 crore. The decline reflects a natural slowdown, especially this late into its theatrical cycle.
With this, the total India net collection of the film stands at Rs 1,141.09 crore, while the gross domestic earnings have climbed to Rs 1,365.71 crore.
Overseas Performance Keeps It Afloat
Internationally, the Ranveer Singh starrer added Rs 0.05 crore on Day 51. This takes its overseas gross total to Rs 426.40 crore so far.
Combined, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,792.11 crore. This puts it just a few steps away from the coveted Rs 1800 crore milestone.
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Sequel Buzz Adds To The Hype
Interestingly, the ongoing box office run coincides with growing chatter around Dhurandhar 3.
The makers have already hinted that the franchise is far from over, keeping fans invested in the story’s future.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How is Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing at the box office after its theatrical run?
What is the current India net collection for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
As of its 51st day, the India net collection for Dhurandhar: The Revenge stands at Rs 1,141.09 crore. The gross domestic earnings have reached Rs 1,365.71 crore.
What is the overseas collection for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
Internationally, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has added Rs 0.05 crore on its 51st day, bringing its overseas gross total to Rs 426.40 crore so far.
Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge close to the Rs 1800 crore milestone?
Yes, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,792.11 crore, placing it just a few steps away from the Rs 1800 crore milestone.
Is there any news about a sequel to Dhurandhar?
There is growing chatter around Dhurandhar 3, and the makers have hinted that the franchise is far from over, keeping fans invested in the story's future.