Dhurandhar 2 Heads Towards Rs 1800 Cr Milestone Despite Daily Box Office Falling Below Rs 1 Cr

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh starrer spy drama nears Rs 1800 crore worldwide.

Film's India net collection stands at Rs 1,141.09 crore.

Overseas gross collection reaches Rs 426.40 crore.

Rumors of a third installment continue to fuel interest.

As the buzz around a potential third instalment grows louder, Aditya Dhar director and Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to fade from the spotlight. Even in its eighth week, the spy drama continues to draw attention.

But with daily numbers now dipping below Rs 1 crore, can it sustain the momentum long enough to hit the milestone of Rs 1800 crore worldwide?

ALSO READ: Madgaon Express Sequel Confirmed, Script In Works

A Slower Pace, But The Finish Line Is Near

The film has now entered Day 51 of its theatrical run, navigating stiff competition from newer releases. While its pace has understandably slowed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still managing to stay afloat at the ticket window. The bigger picture remains impressive, with the film steadily marching towards a historic global total.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 0.42 crore net in India on its 51st day, marking a 16 per cent drop from the previous day’s Rs 0.50 crore. The decline reflects a natural slowdown, especially this late into its theatrical cycle.

With this, the total India net collection of the film stands at Rs 1,141.09 crore, while the gross domestic earnings have climbed to Rs 1,365.71 crore.

Overseas Performance Keeps It Afloat

Internationally, the Ranveer Singh starrer added Rs 0.05 crore on Day 51. This takes its overseas gross total to Rs 426.40 crore so far.

Combined, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,792.11 crore. This puts it just a few steps away from the coveted Rs 1800 crore milestone.

ALSO READ: Friday OTT Releases: From Dacoit To Citadel Season 2, New Movies & Shows To Binge This Weekend

Sequel Buzz Adds To The Hype

Interestingly, the ongoing box office run coincides with growing chatter around Dhurandhar 3.

The makers have already hinted that the franchise is far from over, keeping fans invested in the story’s future.