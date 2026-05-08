Dhurandhar 2 Struggles To Cross Rs 1 Crore Mark On Thursday, Sees 3.8% Drop From Previous Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film surpasses 50 days, nearing Rs 1800 crore worldwide milestone.

Day 50 collections show stable performance with Rs 0.50 crore net.

Worldwide gross collection reaches Rs 1791.55 crore, beating Baahubali 2.

Film dominates theaters, proving extraordinary and continued audience pull.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have slowed slightly at the ticket window, but the film's dream run is far from over. Even after completing 50 days in cinemas, the action sequel continues to pull audiences into theatres, proving its extraordinary staying power. With social media still buzzing around its record-breaking journey, the film has now moved closer to the coveted Rs 1,800 crore worldwide milestone.

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Day 50 Collections Show Strong Hold

According to trade analyst Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 0.50 crore net in India on Day 50. The figure marks a minor 3.8 per cent drop from the previous day’s Rs 0.52 crore collection, reflecting the film’s remarkably stable performance deep into its theatrical run.

The film reportedly ran across 935 shows on Day 50 and added another Rs 0.05 crore from overseas markets. With this, its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 1,365.20 crore, while the India net total has climbed to Rs 1,140.67 crore.

Globally, the Ranveer Singh starrer has reached an impressive Rs 1,791.55 crore gross collection so far, including Rs 426.35 crore from international territories.

Film Completes 50 Days In Cinemas

Released on March 19, the blockbuster officially completed 50 days at the box office this week. The film wrapped up its seventh week with an estimated Rs 5.58 crore collection, further cementing its dominance in theatres.

Although collections have naturally slowed over time, the film has continued to maintain a strong grip at the box office. By Day 50, it was still screening across hundreds of shows nationwide, underlining its consistent audience pull.

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Beats Baahubali 2 Worldwide

One of the biggest milestones in the film’s journey came with its worldwide total overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had earned Rs 1,788.06 crore globally during its theatrical run.

Despite its historic run, Dhurandhar 2 has not yet crossed the India net collection benchmark set by Pushpa 2. The latter reportedly earned Rs 1,234.10 crore net in India while collecting Rs 1,471.10 crore worldwide.