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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Struggles To Cross Rs 1 Crore Mark On Thursday, Sees 3.8% Drop From Previous Day

Dhurandhar 2 Struggles To Cross Rs 1 Crore Mark On Thursday, Sees 3.8% Drop From Previous Day

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 completes 50 days at the box office with Rs 1,791.55 crore worldwide collection, surpassing Baahubali 2 globally.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 May 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film surpasses 50 days, nearing Rs 1800 crore worldwide milestone.
  • Day 50 collections show stable performance with Rs 0.50 crore net.
  • Worldwide gross collection reaches Rs 1791.55 crore, beating Baahubali 2.
  • Film dominates theaters, proving extraordinary and continued audience pull.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have slowed slightly at the ticket window, but the film's dream run is far from over. Even after completing 50 days in cinemas, the action sequel continues to pull audiences into theatres, proving its extraordinary staying power. With social media still buzzing around its record-breaking journey, the film has now moved closer to the coveted Rs 1,800 crore worldwide milestone.

ALSO READ: Kashmiri Teen's Rendition Of Dhurandhar 2 Song Goes Viral, Eyes Indian Idol Break

Day 50 Collections Show Strong Hold

According to trade analyst Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 0.50 crore net in India on Day 50. The figure marks a minor 3.8 per cent drop from the previous day’s Rs 0.52 crore collection, reflecting the film’s remarkably stable performance deep into its theatrical run.

The film reportedly ran across 935 shows on Day 50 and added another Rs 0.05 crore from overseas markets. With this, its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 1,365.20 crore, while the India net total has climbed to Rs 1,140.67 crore.

Globally, the Ranveer Singh starrer has reached an impressive Rs 1,791.55 crore gross collection so far, including Rs 426.35 crore from international territories.

Film Completes 50 Days In Cinemas

Released on March 19, the blockbuster officially completed 50 days at the box office this week. The film wrapped up its seventh week with an estimated Rs 5.58 crore collection, further cementing its dominance in theatres.

Although collections have naturally slowed over time, the film has continued to maintain a strong grip at the box office. By Day 50, it was still screening across hundreds of shows nationwide, underlining its consistent audience pull.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Aims For Historic Rs 1000 Cr Profit Milestone

Beats Baahubali 2 Worldwide

One of the biggest milestones in the film’s journey came with its worldwide total overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had earned Rs 1,788.06 crore globally during its theatrical run.

Despite its historic run, Dhurandhar 2 has not yet crossed the India net collection benchmark set by Pushpa 2. The latter reportedly earned Rs 1,234.10 crore net in India while collecting Rs 1,471.10 crore worldwide.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How is Dhurandhar 2 performing at the box office after 50 days?

Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform strongly, collecting Rs 0.50 crore net in India on Day 50. It has shown remarkable staying power and audience pull.

What is Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross collection?

Globally, Dhurandhar 2 has reached an impressive Rs 1,791.55 crore gross collection so far. This includes Rs 426.35 crore from international territories.

Has Dhurandhar 2 overtaken any major films at the worldwide box office?

Yes, Dhurandhar 2's worldwide total has surpassed that of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 1,788.06 crore globally.

What is Dhurandhar 2's India net collection?

The India net total for Dhurandhar 2 has climbed to Rs 1,140.67 crore. However, it has not yet crossed the India net collection benchmark set by Pushpa 2.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Dhurandhar 2 Day 50 Collection
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