Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,662.23 crore so far. Its India gross collection is Rs 1,255.23 crore, and overseas collection is Rs 410.00 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Beats Pushpa 2’s 22-Day Box Office Collection, Baahubali 2’s India Total
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: The film has minted Rs 1,662.23 crore at the box office so far. It is eyeing to become the highest-grossing film, leaving behind Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.
- Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Pushpa 2's 22-day box office collection.
- Film's current earnings exceed Baahubali 2's India net total.
- Dhurandhar 2 nears highest-grossing film status, Bollywood first.
- The movie will debut on JioHotstar after theatrical run.
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has broken yet another record at the box office. While it is behind Pushpa 2’s lifetime earnings, it has surpassed the film’s 22-day collection. Yes, you read that right. The film has also crossed the India earnings of Baahubali 2.
Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 Collections
Dhurandhar 2’s collection so far stands at Rs 1,662.23 crore, while the collection of Pushpa 2 for 22 days stands at Rs 1,120.10 crore, as per Sacnilk.
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Although the film has achieved this feat, it has yet to beat Pushpa 2’s lifetime earnings. The film needs to collect around Rs 77 crore more to do that.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22
Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,665.23 crore, of which the India gross is Rs 1,255.23 crore and overseas is Rs 410.00 crore at the box office. It has minted Rs 7.15 crore today - its lowest ever. Despite this, the film is on its way to becoming the country’s highest-grossing film. It would also be Bollywood’s first-ever film to achieve this.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore
First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
About Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been receiving positive reviews from audiences. It’s a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and others. The film, released in five languages, will mark its OTT debut on JioHotstar. The first part was released on Netflix.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current box office collection of Dhurandhar 2?
How does Dhurandhar 2's collection compare to Pushpa 2?
Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Pushpa 2's 22-day collection. However, it still needs to earn around Rs 77 crore to beat Pushpa 2's lifetime earnings.
Has Dhurandhar 2 crossed Baahubali 2's India earnings?
Yes, the film has crossed the India earnings of Baahubali 2.
What is the OTT release platform for Dhurandhar 2?
Dhurandhar 2 will make its OTT debut on JioHotstar.