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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Beats Pushpa 2’s 22-Day Box Office Collection, Baahubali 2’s India Total

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Pushpa 2’s 22-Day Box Office Collection, Baahubali 2’s India Total

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: The film has minted Rs 1,662.23 crore at the box office so far. It is eyeing to become the highest-grossing film, leaving behind Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Pushpa 2's 22-day box office collection.
  • Film's current earnings exceed Baahubali 2's India net total.
  • Dhurandhar 2 nears highest-grossing film status, Bollywood first.
  • The movie will debut on JioHotstar after theatrical run.

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has broken yet another record at the box office. While it is behind Pushpa 2’s lifetime earnings, it has surpassed the film’s 22-day collection. Yes, you read that right. The film has also crossed the India earnings of Baahubali 2.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 Collections

Dhurandhar 2’s collection so far stands at Rs 1,662.23 crore, while the collection of Pushpa 2 for 22 days stands at Rs 1,120.10 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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Although the film has achieved this feat, it has yet to beat Pushpa 2’s lifetime earnings. The film needs to collect around Rs 77 crore more to do that.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22

Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,665.23 crore, of which the India gross is Rs 1,255.23 crore and overseas is Rs 410.00 crore at the box office. It has minted Rs 7.15 crore today - its lowest ever. Despite this, the film is on its way to becoming the country’s highest-grossing film. It would also be Bollywood’s first-ever film to achieve this.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been receiving positive reviews from audiences. It’s a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and others. The film, released in five languages, will mark its OTT debut on JioHotstar. The first part was released on Netflix.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office collection of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,662.23 crore so far. Its India gross collection is Rs 1,255.23 crore, and overseas collection is Rs 410.00 crore.

How does Dhurandhar 2's collection compare to Pushpa 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Pushpa 2's 22-day collection. However, it still needs to earn around Rs 77 crore to beat Pushpa 2's lifetime earnings.

Has Dhurandhar 2 crossed Baahubali 2's India earnings?

Yes, the film has crossed the India earnings of Baahubali 2.

What is the OTT release platform for Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 will make its OTT debut on JioHotstar.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 11:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baahubali Pushpa 2 Dhurandhar 2
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