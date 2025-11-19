Content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has taken sharp aim at Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar, calling out its graphic depiction of violence. While the trailer has impressed a large section of the audience with its gritty tone and high-intensity action, Rathee has strongly objected to its disturbing visuals, accusing the filmmaker of pushing the boundaries of acceptable content.

Dhruv Rathee calls out extreme violence in Dhurandhar

Just hours after the trailer dropped online on Tuesday, Rathee posted a scathing response on X (formerly Twitter). “Aditya Dhar has truly crossed a limit of cheapness in Bollywood. The extreme violence, gore and torture shown in his latest film trailer is the equivalent of watching ISIS beheadings and calling it ‘entertainment’,” Dhruv Rathee wrote.

He didn’t stop there, continuing, “His lust for money is so unhinged that he is willingly poisoning the minds of the young generation, desensitizing them to gore and glorifying unimaginable torture.”

Rathee also urged the censor board to take note. “This is the chance for Censor Board to show if have a bigger problem with people kissing or watching someone get skinned alive,” he concluded.

Dhurandhar trailer sparks debate

The trailer of Dhurandhar showcases Ranveer Singh as an Indian undercover agent operating in Pakistan, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan. The internet has been particularly shaken by two gruesome moments: Rampal’s character, an ISI Major, is shown skinning someone alive, while Khanna’s Lahore-based gangster brutally bludgeons a man with a stone.

Fans like Dhurandhar trailer

Despite Rathee’s concerns, many viewers are applauding the film’s audacious approach. One user wrote, “The energy the darkness the atmosphere… it feels like Shashwat just opened a new chapter in Indian music,” appreciating the trailer’s powerful score. Another directly addressed the censor board, saying, “Jaisa trailer me dikh raha hai ekdum waisa he theatre me bhi dikhna chahiye. NO CUTS NO BLURS.”

About Dhurandhar

The trailer was launched at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Tuesday morning in the presence of Aditya Dhar, lead star Ranveer Singh, and the rest of the ensemble cast. Also featuring Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, Dhurandhar is slated for a theatrical release on December 5.