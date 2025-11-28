Dharmendra’s Moving Poem About His Village In Final Film Ikkis Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

In a poignant tribute that has struck an emotional chord with fans, the team behind the upcoming war drama Ikkis unveiled a stirring poem recited by the late Dharmendra—marking one of the final glimpses of the legendary actor on screen. The film, set for release next month, will be his last theatrical appearance, lending the moment an even deeper sense of poignancy.

A farewell in Dharmendra’s own voice

Maddock Films shared the emotional piece on Friday morning, posting a clip featuring Dharmendra’s character revisiting his childhood village in Punjab. The studio wrote, “Dharam Ji was a true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is a yearning; a tribute from one legend to another. Thank you for gifting us this timeless verse.”

The video captures the veteran star walking through familiar lanes, reconnecting with old companions, and pausing at places that shaped his early years. The poem, ‘Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa’—translated as ‘I still yearn to return to my village’—is steeped in nostalgia. In it, Dharmendra speaks of longing to return home, bathe in the village pond with the cattle, play kabaddi with childhood friends, and relive a life that, as he says, has no equal to the ‘pind vali zindagi’. The moving verse ends with his tender remembrance of his mother.

The clip prompted an outpouring of love online. “So moving!” wrote one user, while another added, “This brought tears to my eyes.” Many fans expressed how deeply they missed the beloved icon.

Remembering a legend

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 after prolonged health complications. His death marked the end of a six-decade-long career that shaped generations of Hindi cinema lovers.

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the titular role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher and Rahul Dev. It is set to hit theatres on December 25.