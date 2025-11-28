Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDharmendra’s Moving Poem About His Village In Final Film Ikkis Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

Dharmendra’s Moving Poem About His Village In Final Film Ikkis Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

Dharmendra’s heartfelt poem from his final film Ikkis has struck an emotional chord, as the late actor reminisces about his village and childhood memories, leaving fans deeply moved and teary-eyed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a poignant tribute that has struck an emotional chord with fans, the team behind the upcoming war drama Ikkis unveiled a stirring poem recited by the late Dharmendra—marking one of the final glimpses of the legendary actor on screen. The film, set for release next month, will be his last theatrical appearance, lending the moment an even deeper sense of poignancy.

A farewell in Dharmendra’s own voice

Maddock Films shared the emotional piece on Friday morning, posting a clip featuring Dharmendra’s character revisiting his childhood village in Punjab. The studio wrote, “Dharam Ji was a true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is a yearning; a tribute from one legend to another. Thank you for gifting us this timeless verse.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

The video captures the veteran star walking through familiar lanes, reconnecting with old companions, and pausing at places that shaped his early years. The poem, ‘Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa’—translated as ‘I still yearn to return to my village’—is steeped in nostalgia. In it, Dharmendra speaks of longing to return home, bathe in the village pond with the cattle, play kabaddi with childhood friends, and relive a life that, as he says, has no equal to the ‘pind vali zindagi’. The moving verse ends with his tender remembrance of his mother.

The clip prompted an outpouring of love online. “So moving!” wrote one user, while another added, “This brought tears to my eyes.” Many fans expressed how deeply they missed the beloved icon.

Remembering a legend

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 after prolonged health complications. His death marked the end of a six-decade-long career that shaped generations of Hindi cinema lovers.

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the titular role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher and Rahul Dev. It is set to hit theatres on December 25.

Also read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra Ikkis
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter, Shot in Leg
Breaking: Administration Reviews BLO Performance, Offers Rewards For Timely Completion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget