Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lenin, Alpha, Welcome to the Jungle also saw collection boosts.

Cinema halls witnessed packed audiences on Sunday, July 12, giving the box office a much-needed boost as collections surged across the board. While almost every film benefited from the weekend rush, it was Ajay Devgn's newly released Dhamaal 4 that emerged as the biggest winner, delivering an outstanding performance. Meanwhile, Welcome to the Jungle, Alpha and Lenin also registered improved collections. Here's a detailed look at the Sunday box office report.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, continued its impressive theatrical run with a massive jump in earnings on Sunday, July 12. Playing across 11,481 shows, the comedy entertainer collected Rs 28.50 crore net in India on its third day.

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With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 78 crore, while its India net collection now stands at Rs 65 crore. Overseas, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 4 crore on its third day, taking its total international gross to Rs 14 crore. As a result, the film has amassed Rs 92 crore worldwide within just three days of release.

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 3

Akhil Akkineni's action drama Lenin continued its steady run at the box office on its first Sunday. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film maintained strong momentum over the weekend.

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According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Lenin collected Rs 9.65 crore in India on its third day, Sunday, July 12. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 25.45 crore after three days.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 10

The arrival of Dhamaal 4 has significantly impacted the performance of Alpha at the box office. According to Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore on its tenth day, which fell on its second Sunday.

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Interestingly, Alpha had collected the same amount on Saturday. Following its latest earnings, the film's 10-day India net collection has climbed to Rs 53.60 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 17

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, featuring a cast of around 30 actors, also enjoyed a healthy rise in collections on its third Sunday.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the film earned Rs 1.90 crore on its 17th day, Sunday, July 12. With this, its 17-day India net collection has reached Rs 129.55 crore.