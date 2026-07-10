Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhamaal 4's initial social media reactions appear largely mixed.

Many viewers criticized the film as cringe and poor AI use.

Some audiences, however, found the comedy film entertaining.

Dhamaal 4 has finally hit theatres, and early reactions on social media appear to be largely mixed, with criticism outweighing praise. Fans had high expectations from the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise, but many felt the film failed to deliver. Many of those who watched the film described it as a “total cringe fest”. Others tagged several scenes from the film as “cheap quality AI”.

Dhamaal 4 First Reviews

“Makers are too lazy using Cheap quality Ai to Show Back stoty montage. Instagram and YouTube creators make better than this,” said one social media user.

#Dhamaal4 Makers are too lazy using Cheap quality Ai to Show Back stoty montage 🤡🤮



Instagr youtube creators make better than this 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/6UDhxSLJfh — KBV (@Kbv_GoodBoy) July 10, 2026

Another added, “Snoozefest all the way. Let’s admit, not everyone can be Akshay Kumar who can make even the most stupid jokes worth laughing at. There are actually several moments which could have worked but due to average execution and performance issues, it turns out to be ineffective. Sanjay Mishra is a relief and there are a few jokes which make you smile. Kids in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities may enjoy the film but nothing much for adults.”

#Dhamaal4 Interval



Snoozefest all the way. Let's admit, not everyone can be #AkshayKumar who can make even most stupid jokes worth laughing on.



There are actually several moments which could have worked but due to average execution and performance issues, it turns out to be… — Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) July 10, 2026

“Comedy is hit and Miss...at some places it lands well, at some places it comes out forcefully. Number of times Gopal Snacks is advertised is way too irritating…,” commented a third.

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“Ban gaya cool. Dhamaal 4 = Cringe comedy. Bachho ko bhi hansi nahi ayegi [Trying too hard to look cool. Dhamaal 4 is cringe comedy. Even children won't laugh]” read yet another comment.

A fifth user said, “WTF is this. And they are using the Money Heist Bella Ciao Song As Funny Background Music. Dhamaal 4 is total cringe.”

WTF is This 🤢🤡

And They are using Money Heist Bella Ciao Song As Funny Background Music 🫪#Dhamaal4 is total cringe👎 pic.twitter.com/TAHZIZmuY6 — KBV (@Kbv_GoodBoy) July 10, 2026

Some, however, said that they laughed enough while watching the film.

“This is actually a fun watch so far. Plenty of laughs and it keeps you entertained. Already better than Welcome to the jungle,” read yet another comment.

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Yet another person who watched the film wrote, “The film is far more entertaining than the trailer and the best part is that it’s very very very fast-paced. 1.15 hour just went by in a jiffy. The humour element is designed especially for the kids, which is so rare in Bollywood today. Second half mein mazaa aayega. If it’s as good as the first half, then we have a HIT loading.”

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, and Maruti International. The film is the fourth instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.