Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom However, it faces tough competition from holdover releases.

Bollywood is gearing up for another major theatrical release after Alia Bhatt’s Alpha from the YRF Spy Universe. Dhamaal 4, the fourth instalment in the hugely popular comedy franchise, is set to hit cinemas on July 10, carrying strong pre-release buzz and promising advance bookings.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The film has received a healthy response in pre-sales despite fewer than half of its total shows being listed so far. Trade circles believe that the combination of the franchise’s enduring popularity and Ajay Devgn’s box office pull could help the film register an impressive opening.

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Based on the current trend, Dhamaal 4 is expected to collect around Rs 14–15 crore nett at the Indian box office on its opening day. If audience reactions remain favourable and word of mouth gathers momentum, the opening figure could comfortably exceed early estimates.

Should the film achieve this projection, it would comfortably rank among the strongest opening days of Ajay Devgn’s career. A debut in the Rs 14–15 crore range would see Dhamaal 4 surpass the openings of Baadshaho (Rs 12 crore) and Himmatwala (Rs 12 crore), placing it among the actor’s top ten biggest openers in India.

Faces Tough Competition Despite Strong Franchise Value

If the predictions hold, Dhamaal 4 will sit just behind Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 15.1 crore), Shaitaan (Rs 15.21 crore), Drishyam 2 (Rs 15.38 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.5 crore) in Ajay Devgn’s opening-day rankings. His biggest opener to date remains Singham Again with Rs 43.7 crore, followed by Singham Returns (Rs 32.09 crore), Golmaal Again (Rs 30.14 crore) and Raid 2 (Rs 19.71 crore).

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Despite the encouraging advance sales, Dhamaal 4 will not have an easy run at the box office. The comedy entertainer is expected to compete with holdover releases including Welcome To The Jungle, Alpha and Main Wapas Aaunga, making the coming weekend an important test of audience preference.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 promises the franchise’s trademark blend of slapstick humour, quirky characters and a treasure hunt packed with comic chaos. Alongside returning cast members, the film also features Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in key roles.

With franchise goodwill, family appeal and Ajay Devgn leading the ensemble, all eyes will be on whether Dhamaal 4 can translate its strong pre-release momentum into an equally successful opening at the box office.